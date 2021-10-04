DC vs CSK MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2021 Match 50 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 50 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL Match Scorecard, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, IPL Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest DC vs CSK, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Delhi Capitals held their nerve in a low-scoring thriller against Chennai Super Kings to hand their captain Rishabh Pant a birthday gift on Monday in match 50 of IPL 2021. With the 3-wicket win over CSK, DC moved to the top of the IPL 2021 points table again. With 20 points in 13 matches, Delhi Capitals boosted their chances of finishing in the top 2 of the IPL 2021 points table and get an extra shot at reaching the final. Delhi rode on a solid Shikhar Dhawan knock and a cameo from Shimron Hetmyer to gun down 137 in 19.4 overs. This was also DC's 4th straight win over CSK in the IPL. Chasing 137, Delhi Capitals got over the line in the last over with two balls to spare. With this win, Delhi have now leapfrogged Chennai to top of the points table.