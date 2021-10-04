DC vs CSK MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2021 Match 50 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 50 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL Match Scorecard, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, IPL Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest DC vs CSK, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Delhi Capitals held their nerve in a low-scoring thriller against Chennai Super Kings to hand their captain Rishabh Pant a birthday gift on Monday in match 50 of IPL 2021. With the 3-wicket win over CSK, DC moved to the top of the IPL 2021 points table again. With 20 points in 13 matches, Delhi Capitals boosted their chances of finishing in the top 2 of the IPL 2021 points table and get an extra shot at reaching the final. Delhi rode on a solid Shikhar Dhawan knock and a cameo from Shimron Hetmyer to gun down 137 in 19.4 overs. This was also DC’s 4th straight win over CSK in the IPL. Chasing 137, Delhi Capitals got over the line in the last over with two balls to spare. With this win, Delhi have now leapfrogged Chennai to top of the points table. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, DC vs CSK 2021 Scorecard: Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer Shine in Delhi Capitals' 3-Wicket Win Over Chennai Super Kings

Live Updates

  • 1:29 AM IST

    IPL 2021- Axar Patel Bags ‘Player of The Match’

  • 1:29 AM IST

    Right. That ends proceedings from this game. We are into the endgame of the group stages in the Indian Premier League, 2021 and on Tuesday, October 5th 2021, we will see the clash between two teams who are aiming for that fourth playoff place – Mumbai will take on Rajasthan at 6 pm local (7:30 PM IST), but, the build-up will begin earlier. We hope to have your company for that game. Until then, goodbye and take care!

  • 1:28 AM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY: AXAR PATEL IS THE PLAYER OF THE MATCH! He says that when one bowls, the game plan remains the same but one needs to assess the pace of the pitch. He adds that the opponents were 10 runs short in the Powerplay which helped. Mentions that Ashwin gave him a couple of pointers in the field setting in order to make the batters hit square as the long boundaries were square of the wicket. Says that he is really happy and this game will boost their confidence going into the playoffs.

  • 1:27 AM IST
    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today Match: Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals skipper, says that it is not a bad birthday present. Mentions that in the Powerplay, Chennai came hard at them and got away but then they came back stronger bowling good overs. Tells that it was a low total and is glad that they chased it down in the end. Adds that it’s a big win for them as they can assure a top-two finish.
  • 11:28 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Points Table- Delhi Capitals Claim Top Spot

  • 11:28 PM IST

    DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE TODAY, IPL 2021 Live Match: MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings skipper, says that they were looking to hit closer to 150. Mentions that they failed to accelerate after the 15th-16th over as the platform was nice and feels that it was a tough wicket. Tells that it was a two-paced wicket as some balls come onto you and some don’t. Mentions that the taller bowlers were getting movement from the pitch. Adds that it was a very good effort from the bowlers to take the game right till the end. Ends by saying that overall, he is very pleased with the effort from his bowlers.

  • 11:23 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE- Delhi Edge Chennai in ‘Nail-Biter’ in Dubai

  • 11:22 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today Match: Delhi Capitals got off to a good start as Prithvi Shaw was looking to attack but he did not last for long. He lost his wicket in the 3rd over and Dhawan and Iyer steadied things slightly before Iyer gifted his wicket away. Pant and debutant, Ripal Patel played handy knocks and stitched decent stands with Dhawan but did not hang around for long. With the players that Delhi had in their ranks, the fact that Dhawan was still out there, and the final cherry on top of the cake, that the total was not a big one, you would think Delhi would cross the line. But, from a position of 93/3, Delhi slipped to 99/6 and also lost Dhawan, and were under pressure. The onus fell on Shimron Hetmyer and Axar Patel and they did well to take the game to the final over but Patel fell. It did not make a difference as Rabada hit the winning runs and took his team past the finish line.

  • 11:21 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs CSK LIVE: FOUR! Kagiso Rabada punches his hands in the air as he hits the winning runs! Full and sliding down leg, Rabada flicks it into the vacant fine leg fence. DELHI WIN A THRILLER BY 3 WICKETS! Well, there we have it! When the top 2 sides in the table clash, it is bound to be a close game, and boy, were we treated to a humdinger! The game went down right to the wire and it is Delhi who have emerged victorious as they have won by 3 wickets and move atop the summit as this victory sees them get to 20 points. Chennai came close to winning this but they just fell short. Delhi Capitals (139/7 in 19.4 overs) beat Chennai Super Kings (136/5) by 3 wickets to claim top spot in IPL 2021 points table | Dhawan 39, Hetmyer 28 not out; Thakur 2/13

  • 11:10 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, IPL 2021 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Dwayne Bravo removes Axar Patel for 5. The game turns on its head yet again! With just two needed off 4 balls, Patel looks to play the expansive drive and end proceedings in style. One might question, was that really required? Full and wide, creamed straight to short cover. Moeen Ali takes a brilliant catch under pressure and Patel has to walk back. 2 needed off 3 balls now. Delhi 135/7 in 19.3 overs vs Chennai (136/5)