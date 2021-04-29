Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights IPL 2021

DC vs KKR Updates IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. Amit Mishra missed out from the playing XI after injuring his shoulder as Lalit Yadav got a chance. KKR decided to play with the same XI from the last match. See the latest Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the DC vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live match, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live score today, DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, DC vs KKR live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Live match score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Ahmedabad here. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS MI vs RR IPL 2021, Today Match Scorecard: De Kock, Bowlers Star as Mumbai Indians Beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 Wickets