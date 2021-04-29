Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights IPL 2021

DC vs KKR  Updates IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. Amit Mishra missed out from the playing XI after injuring his shoulder as Lalit Yadav got a chance. KKR decided to play with the same XI from the last match.

Live Updates

  • 11:11 PM IST

  • 11:07 PM IST

    Live Updates IPL 2021 DC vs KKR: Some friendly banter after the match between Shivam Mavi and Prithvi Shaw

  • 10:50 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 DC vs KKR: DONE AND DUSTED! Marcus Stoinis finishes it off in style with a boundary to register a fine 7-wicket win. A dominating run chase from Delhi Capitals as Prithvi Shaw played one of the most impactful innings of this season. Poor captaincy from Eoin Morgan in this match to bring Pat Cummins so late, who eventually claimed all three wickets. DC 156/3 in 16.3 overs Beat KKR by 7 Wickets

  • 10:44 PM IST

    IPL 2021 DC vs KKR Live Score And Updates: Cummins Gets Third as Rishabh Pant is the latest one who becomes his victim. The southpaw was looking to finish the game early with a six but Shivam Mavi takes a fine catch at the boundary rope to send him back to the hut. Delhi just need 5 runs from the last four overs. DC 150/3 in 16 overs

  • 10:40 PM IST

    IPL 2021 DC vs KKR Live Score And Updates: PAT CUMMINS STRIKES AGAIN AS THIS HE GETS PRITHVI SHAW! Delhi lose their second wicket but there is nothing much left in the game. Cummins is the only bowler from KKR who showed some intent to pick wickets tonight. DC 146/2 in 15.2 overs

  • 10:37 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 DC vs KKR Updates: Rishabh Pant joins the party and smashed a six and a four to Prasiddh Krishan to stamp his authority. Delhi Capitals just need 9 runs off 30 balls as it’s impossible for Shaw to hit his maiden IPL ton. Delhi will look to finish the game in this over itself. DC 146/1 in 15 overs

  • 10:31 PM IST

    Live Updates DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Score: PAT CUMMINS FINALLY TAKES A WICKET! But it’s too late now as DC just need 23 runs in 36 balls. Shikhar Dhawan departs for 46. It was a low full toss and he got plumb in the front of the wicket. Rishabh Pant is the new man in. DC 132/1 in 14 overs

  • 10:24 PM IST

    Live DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Score And Updates: An ineffective Sunil Narine completes his quota of overs. Ten Runs from it as Narine finished with 0/36. Strategic Time Out. After the break, Delhi will look to make a statement by trying to finish the match as soon as possible. While KKR need a miracle to get back in this game. DC 123/0 in 13 overs

  • 10:15 PM IST

    Live DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Score And Updates: The batters are finding gaps with total ease here as none of the bowlers has been effective so far. KKR players’ body language is going down now with each passing ball. The required run rate is already under six runs per over. DC 104/0 in 11 overs

  • 10:12 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 DC vs KKR: Another good over for Delhi Capitals as the match is running out from Kolkata’s reach now. Eleven runs from the over as nothing is going in Kolkata’s favour. Eoin Morgan is clueless at the moment as his best bowlers are going for boundaries. DC 95/0 in 10 overs