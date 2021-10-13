DC vs KKR MATCH HIGHLIGHTS TODAY IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 UPDATES

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Kolkata Knight Riders (136/7 in 19.5 overs) beat Delhi Capitals (135/5) by 3 wickets in IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders survive a massive scare in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday to beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets and reach the final where they will meet the Chennai Super Kings on October 15. Chasing a below-par 136 for victory, KKR were cruising at one stage when openers Venkatesh Iyer (55) and Shubman Gill (46) were at the crease. But then came the dramatic collapse as KKR lost 6 wickets for 7 runs in 3 overs and collapsed from 123 for 1 to 130 for 7 to send shockwaves in their dugout and around the entire stadium. With 6 needed off the final 2 balls, batsman Rahul Tripathi hit a sixer off the penultimate delivery bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin to take KKR over the finish line with 1 ball to spare. (SCORECARD)