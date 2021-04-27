DC vs RCB IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Match 22 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 22 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Score Today, IPL Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest DC vs RCB, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Score, DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Royal Challengers Bangalore survived an onslaught from Delhi Capitals batsman Shimron Hetmyer – 53 not out off 25 balls – as they won IPL 2021 match no. 22 by one run at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday. This was RCB’s fifth win in six matches and put them back on top of the points table after a huge loss to Chennai Super Kings in their previous match had displaced them from the top spot. Delhi Capitals, who are third after their second loss in six games, had their backs to the wall at 92 for four in 12.4 overs. However, Hetmyer turned it on and added 78 runs in 44 balls with skipper Rishabh Pant – 58 not out off 48 balls – to take the team within striking distance of victory. Needing 46 from 18 balls, Hetmyer scored 20 out of 21 runs in the 17th over bowled by Kyle Jamieson – who bowled the 18th – to bring the equation down to 25 off two overs. Harshal Patel conceded 11 and Mohammed Siraj conceded 12 to win the game for RCB. Siraj began the last over well, bowling a couple of yorkers to Pant. However, he conceded two boundaries on the last two balls. That left DC still one run short.. (SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021 Match Report, DC vs RCB Scorecard: Rishabh Pant-Shimron Heymyer Fifties Go in Vain; AB De Villiers Delivers as Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Delhi Capitals by One Run

Also Read - CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips VIVO IPL 2021: Captain - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 23 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, April 28 Wednesday
Also Read - IPL 2021: SRH Skipper David Warner Names AB De Villiers as His 'Idol' After RCB Star's Heroics vs DC

Live Updates

  • 1:51 AM IST

    ABD – Player of the Match!

  • 1:50 AM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: For his sublime innings and the knock that was the difference between the two sides, AB de Villiers is named the Player of the Match! De Villiers first talks about his best shot. Tells that while the one over extra cover was a good one but he enjoyed the one over mid-wicket off Rabada was his best one. Adds that he hardly manages to get him away so he is happy. Tells that it is important to fresh for every game. Adds that he worked hard at home and in the hotel room during the quarantine. Tells it is all about being fresh and managing yourself. Feels that they have a few experienced players in the side and young Indian bowlers who have done really well in international cricket. Adds that these players come with a lot of confidence and he along with Virat and Maxwelltry to help them with whatever they could.

  • 1:49 AM IST

    Hard pill to swallow for Delhi Capitals players!

  • 1:49 AM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli says that he did feel that the game was getting away from them but praises Siraj for bowling that fine last over. Feels they could’ve done a few things better and the game would not have gone this far. Says that they lost two quick wickets. Praises the knocks from Patidar, Maxwell, and de Villiers. Tells that they felt that 160-165 was a par total on this wicket. Smiles and says that they thought there would be dew but there wasn’t any. Tells that Maxwell is their 7th bowling option this time around and adds that bowling is their standout feature. Virat says that when you captain for so long, you do feel pressure but adds that he goes with the guts of the bowler. Praises de Villiers and mentions that de Villiers has not played any competitive cricket for 5 months but keeps producing knocks like these.

  • 11:36 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals skipper, says that he is disappointed that they lost this match. Adds that Bangalore scored 10-15 runs more. Mentions that the spinners were not getting help in the end overs and that is why he gave Stoinis the last over of the innings. Further says that they will learn from this game and Hetmyer played brilliantly. The hero of the final over, Mohammed Siraj is up for a chat. He says that his yorker was going good and he executed it. Adds that he did not think double mind as he was clear with his plan to execute the yorker. Mentions that playing Test matches has given him increased his confidence. Further says that he has learnt a lot from Bumrah and Ishant Sharma during the Test series.

  • 11:32 PM IST

    What an incredible game of cricket we witnessed!

  • 11:29 PM IST

    DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score Online: Chasing 173, Delhi did not get off to a good start as Dhawan and Smith both departed in the Powerplay. Shaw was looking good but failed to convert his start. Stoinis too failed to kick off after getting a start. With 81 needed off 44 balls, it looked like Delhi were out of it. Pant was struggling to time the ball and Hetmyer hadn’t batted much this season. Hetmyer though came back to haunt his former side. His 53 off 25 almost snatched the victory from Bangalore but Pant, unfortunately, could not do the job in the final over as Delhi failed by just a mere run.

  • 11:25 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Rishabh Pant! BANGALORE WIN BY 1 RUN! Full delivery outside off from Siraj, Pant slices it through point for a boundary. What a final over from Siraj! You little genius! He has come leaps and bounds and bowled a tremendous final over to win the game for Bangalore. Cometh the hour, cometh the man and Siraj is certainly the man for Bangalore this season. So close but yet so far for Delhi! They fought till the end but that was just not enough. A valiant effort from Hetmyer but it just was not enough. Royal Challengers Bangalore (171/5) Beat Delhi Capitals (170/4) by 1 Run | Pant 58*, Hetmyer 53, Harshal 2/37

  • 11:23 PM IST

    FIFTY for Rishabh Pant! It has been a slow innings from him. Full delivery on middle from Mohammed Sirah, Rishabh Pant flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. DC 162/4 in 19.3 overs vs RCB (171/5)

  • 11:19 PM IST

    Shimron Hetmyer – take a bow!