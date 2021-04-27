DC vs RCB IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Match 22 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 22 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Score Today, IPL Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest DC vs RCB, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Score, DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Royal Challengers Bangalore survived an onslaught from Delhi Capitals batsman Shimron Hetmyer – 53 not out off 25 balls – as they won IPL 2021 match no. 22 by one run at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday. This was RCB’s fifth win in six matches and put them back on top of the points table after a huge loss to Chennai Super Kings in their previous match had displaced them from the top spot. Delhi Capitals, who are third after their second loss in six games, had their backs to the wall at 92 for four in 12.4 overs. However, Hetmyer turned it on and added 78 runs in 44 balls with skipper Rishabh Pant – 58 not out off 48 balls – to take the team within striking distance of victory. Needing 46 from 18 balls, Hetmyer scored 20 out of 21 runs in the 17th over bowled by Kyle Jamieson – who bowled the 18th – to bring the equation down to 25 off two overs. Harshal Patel conceded 11 and Mohammed Siraj conceded 12 to win the game for RCB. Siraj began the last over well, bowling a couple of yorkers to Pant. However, he conceded two boundaries on the last two balls. That left DC still one run short.. (SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021 Match Report, DC vs RCB Scorecard: Rishabh Pant-Shimron Heymyer Fifties Go in Vain; AB De Villiers Delivers as Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Delhi Capitals by One Run