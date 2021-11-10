ENG vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Updates

ENG vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS- New Zealand pulled off a stunning 5-wicket victory over England in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to reach their maiden final after riding on brilliant performances from Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham. The Blackcaps were way behind the asking rate in their chase of 167 till the 17th over but the equation changed within 6 deliveries after Neesham and Mitchell targeted Chris Jordan and smashed 23 runs from the over to bring the team right back in the match. Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone picked up two wickets each for the Three Lions. Earlier, Moeen Ali's brilliant fifty (51 off 37 balls) propelled England to a competitive total of 166/4 in 20 overs versus New Zealand. Tim Southee, Sodhi, Adam Milne and James Neesham picked up a wicket each for the Black Caps. TOSS – Kane Williamson wins TOSS, New Zealand opt to BOWL against England in the first semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Live Updates

  • 1:25 AM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Score- New Zealand are the 1st finalist of T20 World Cup 2021

  • 1:24 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today: That’s a wrap to this exhilarating see-saw contest. We have got our first finalist in New Zealand. Do join us on Thursday for the clash between Australia and Pakistan in Dubai to find out the second finalist. The action will begin at 6 pm local (7:30 PM IST) but you can join us in advance for the build-up. Cheers!

  • 1:23 AM IST

    New Zealand’s ‘Nice Guys’ Finish First in Abu Dhabi!

  • 1:23 AM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score Today, ENG vs NZ Live Streaming: Kane Williamson, the victorious captain of New Zealand, says that they have played England on a number of occasions and they knew it was going to be a great game of cricket. Adds that England had a good total on the board but staying in the game was the key. Praises Daryl Mitchell and the character that he has shown throughout the tournament. Confesses that they were probably a little behind the curve but the momentum shifted at the right time. Praises James Neesham and says that it was a valuable knock from him and it was ultimately the deciding factor for them. Shares that they will be watching the second semi-final and is expecting a fantastic match. Signs off by saying that they know they have another challenge coming up and they will focus on that.

  • 1:22 AM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Score 2021: Eoin Morgan, the captain of England, says that coming into the game they knew that both sides were really good and credits Kane Williamson and his team for the way they played. Praises his team by saying that they fought really hard in the tournament and even in this game, but it wasn’t their day. Says that it is hard to identify the key moments where they lost the game but feels that they lost the momentum in the last few overs. Shares that it was a sluggish wicket and offered a bit to the spinners but England hung in there to put a par score. Credits James Neesham for the way he hit sixes straightaway on this pitch. Finishes by saying that he loves playing for England and he hopes to play the next T20 World Cup in 2022.

  • 11:28 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Score 2021- Daryl Mitchell Bags Plater of The Match

  • 11:27 PM IST

    Daryl Mitchell is the Player of the Match! The BlackCaps opener says that it was a little whirlwind. He adds that he is just happy to get the job done in the end. Mentions that the pitch was a little two-paced at the start and the innings by Conway set the platform and Neesham with his hitting from ball one helped them. Adds that they wanted to hang in there and they knew that one or two good overs will help them to get the job done. He signs off by saying that it is cool to have his family here watching the game.

  • 11:26 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score ENG vs NZ: England will be shell-shocked. It was their game to lose till the start of the last five overs and some very average bowling at the death has cost them a chance to play in the final. James Neesham targeted Chris Jordan in the 17th over and New Zealand amassed 23 runs from it and that turned out to be the momentum stealer. The Blackcaps rode the momentum from thereon and demolished the target in the end. Earlier in the match, after being asked to bat first, England didn’t get the desired start. Losing Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler resulted in zero fluency for them, especially in the first half. The English team clawed their way back through the partnership between Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan and then the former made sure England crossed the 160-run mark. However, the match didn’t end the way they planned as they lost the plot completely during the chase in the end overs.

  • 11:25 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score Today: The chips were down in the Kiwi camp. The required rate was alarmingly high. The chance to play in the final was fast slipping away. It was a pitch that demanded application and bravery. Daryl Mitchell showed both the qualities and James Neesham’s arrival injected fresh momentum into the chase for New Zealand. His sparkling cameo brought the required rate down drastically and then Mitchell took over. He stayed unbeaten and steered the Kiwis to victory with 6 balls to spare in the end. Unbelievable.

  • 11:25 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Match Score, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: To be honest, it appeared that it’s not the night for New Zealand. Their chase started on a wrong note as they lost two of the most experienced batters in Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson fairly early and cheaply. The 82-run stand between Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway brought a ray of hope in the New Zealand camp but the departure of the latter put immense pressure on them. Mitchell did spend some time in the middle but he was not at his fluent best and struggled for timing. That was one half of the story, the next half made him the hero.