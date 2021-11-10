ENG vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Updates

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between England and New Zealand at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, ENG vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 2021, T20 World Cup Match Score, England vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, ENG vs NZ Streaming Cricket, England vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup Score and cricket updates here. ENG vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS- New Zealand pulled off a stunning 5-wicket victory over England in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to reach their maiden final after riding on brilliant performances from Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham. The Blackcaps were way behind the asking rate in their chase of 167 till the 17th over but the equation changed within 6 deliveries after Neesham and Mitchell targeted Chris Jordan and smashed 23 runs from the over to bring the team right back in the match. Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone picked up two wickets each for the Three Lions. Earlier, Moeen Ali’s brilliant fifty (51 off 37 balls) propelled England to a competitive total of 166/4 in 20 overs versus New Zealand. Tim Southee, Sodhi, Adam Milne and James Neesham picked up a wicket each for the Black Caps. TOSS – Kane Williamson wins TOSS, New Zealand opt to BOWL against England in the first semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. (SCORECARD)Also Read - T20 World Cup: We Have Another Challenge, Will Change Our Focus After Tonight, Kane Williamson Sets His Sight on World Cup Final After Win Over England