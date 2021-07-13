England vs Pakistan MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI UPDATES

LIVE ENG vs PAK 3rd ODI Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the England vs Pakistan live ODI match from Edgbaston. James Vince scored a hundred and Lewis Gregory contributed 77 as England defeated Pakistan by three wickets to complete a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series. Vince raced to 102 off 95 deliveries and Gregory struck his 77 of 69 balls as hosts England, chasing Pakistan’s challenging score of 331 for seven wickets, reached 332 for seven with two overs to spare. Opener Phil Salt scored 37 while skipper Ben Stokes added 32 as England held their nerves to register a comfortable win in the third and final ODI.Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Previews, Team News - Where to Watch ENG vs PAK Live Stream Cricket Match Online And on TV

Earlier, skipper Babar Azam struck a career-best 158 (139-ball) and helped Pakistan’s batting finally came good in this series. Opener Imam-ul-Haq scored 56 and Mohammad Rizwan 74 as Pakistan posted 331 for nine wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Playing against a makeshift England squad, after the originally selected player went into isolation after three players tested positive for COVID-19, Pakistan has struggled with their batting, putting up scores of 141 and 195 as they were outplayed in the first two ODIs. Also Read - ENG vs PAK Match Updates 2nd ODI: England Beat Pakistan by 52 Runs to Clinch Series