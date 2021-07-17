England vs Pakistan Live Match Score And Updates 1st T20I

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS ENG vs PAK, 1st T20I Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the England vs Pakistan live T20I match from Nottingham. After losing the ODI series 0-3, Pakistan bounced back in style to register their first win of the tour as they beat England in the 1st T20I at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday. Liam Livingstone's scintillating 103-run knock went in vain as England fell short by 31 runs in the chase of 233 against Pakistan in the 1st ODI. Pacers Shaheen Afridi and all-rounder Shadad Khan picked up three wickets each as Pakistan hurt England in the stiff 233 chase in the first ODI in Nottingham Earlier, captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan hammered blistering half-centuries as Pakistan posted a daunting total of 232/6 in 20 overs against England in the 1st T20I. Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman also contributed with quickfire cameos to swell Pakistan's total. BEfore that, Morgan wins Toss as England opted to bowl against Pakistan in the 1st T20I Pakistan have been very underwhelming in the ODI series as their batters and bowlers have let them down in the 50-over format. On the other hand, England despite missing most of their senior players have played dominant cricket as Ben Stokes' leadership has impressed many. Jos Buttler, who was injured in the mid-way of the Sri Lanka series, has recovered from his injury.

