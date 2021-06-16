France vs Germany Score And Updates Euro 2020 Match: 1-0

Paris: FRA vs GER Match Euro 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of France vs Germany Euro 2020. In Group F, two football heavyweights France and Germany will clash against each other in the quest to start the tournament on high. Both teams have experience in winning big tournaments and have quality players in their squad.

Live Updates

  • 2:38 AM IST

  • 2:29 AM IST

  • 2:26 AM IST

    France vs Germany Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: FULL TIME! World Champions France begin their Euro 2020 campaign with a hard-fought win over Germany. Top call football in the 90 minutes of football between two heavyweights. Paul Pogba was undoubtedly the best player on the pitch tonight among both sides. Germany will need to find a way in the upcoming matches on creating chances with his lineup. FRA vs GER 1-0 FULL TIME

  • 2:20 AM IST

    France vs Germany Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020 LIVE: 90 minutes are up and the referee has added six minutes as the extra time. Germany are still searching for the equalizer and it’s now or never for them. FRA vs GER 1-0 in 90th minute

  • 2:14 AM IST

    France vs Germany Live Match Score And Updates: GOAAAALLLLLLL! KARIM BENZEMA SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR FRANCE AFTER HIS COMEBACK! OH NOOOO, It’s offside. A heartbreak from Karim Benzema here as Germany are still alive in this game. FRA vs GER 1-0 in 85th minute

  • 2:03 AM IST

    France vs Germany Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Leroy Sane and Timo Werner enter the game in place of Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry. Some attacking football is on the card from Germany here. FRA vs GER 1-0 in 74th minute

  • 1:58 AM IST

  • 1:56 AM IST

    France vs Germany Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Kylian Mbappe almost doubles the lead for France but the referee calls it off-side. Mbappe was just a fraction off at that moment but he displayed his quality which almost put Germany on the mat. FRA vs GER 1-0 in 66th minute

  • 1:52 AM IST

    France vs Germany Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Germany are creating some trouble for the French defenders with Sergi Gnarby leading the charge for them. France have failed to convert several chances in the game which Deschamps have to sort out after this game. FRA vs GER 1-0 in 62nd minute

  • 1:43 AM IST

    France vs Germany Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: WHAT A CHANCE FOR GERMANY! Sergi Gnarby comes closest to score the equalizer for Germany but he hits the goal post. France need to contain the German players to put pressure on them and which might help them increase the lead. FRA vs GER 1-0 in 54th minute