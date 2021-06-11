LIVE French Open 2021 Semifinals Match Highlights

French Open 2021 Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of French Open 2021, June 11.

Live Updates

  • 10:08 PM IST

    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – That’s it, Win for Tsitsipas. Stefanos Tsitsipas bags this big semifinal against Alexander Zverev by 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3. Brilliant performance from the Greek.

  • 9:49 PM IST

    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Tsitsipas has been able to turn the tables in the final set after losing the last two sets. The 22-year old leads by 4-1.

  • 9:43 PM IST

    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Tsitsipas gets the big break in the final set. This could be the turning point of this match. The Greek leads by 3-1.

  • 9:41 PM IST

  • 9:40 PM IST
    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Both the players have held on their serve in this final deciding set. It’s 2-1 in favour of Tsitsipas.
  • 9:23 PM IST

    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Zverev takes the fourth set. Brilliant Tennis from the German. It’s 2-2 and we are going into the fifth set now.

  • 9:16 PM IST

    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Tsitsipas holds his serve after he was in a spot of bother. Zverev will now serve for the fourth set to make it 2-2.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Comfortable service hold for Zverev there. He leads 5-3.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Zverev has bounced back in style. He has held his break and leads 4-3 in the fourth set.

  • 8:59 PM IST

    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Solid play from Zverev here in this fourth set. He has certainly found his mojo back. The German leads 3-1 in the fourth set