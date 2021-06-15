Hungary vs Portugal Match Updates Euro 2020: 0-3

Budapest: HUN vs POR Euro 2020 Match- Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Hungary vs Portugal live Euro 2020 match from Ferenc Puskás Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will start their title defence against Hungary in the Group F match. Portugal are tied alongside France and Germany in the group so they will want to make full use of the Hungary clash to earn three crucial points.

Live Updates

  • 11:29 PM IST

  • 11:25 PM IST

    Hungary vs Portugal Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: FULL TIME! The scoreline doesn’t justify the way Hungary played this game. It was one hell of a game and Hungary gave defending champions the runs for their money but in the initial minutes they lost the group. Ronaldo nets a brace and a deflected goal from Guerreiro changed everything. HUN vs POR 0-3 FULL TIME

  • 11:21 PM IST

    Hungary vs Portugal Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOALLLLLLL! The patience works in Portugal in favour as Cristiano Ronaldo scores another goal. Excellent from the star man as he dances inside the box to put the goalkeeper lose his position. HUN vs POR 0-3 in 90+2 minutes

  • 11:17 PM IST

  • 11:16 PM IST

    Hungary vs Portugal Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOALLLLLL! Another one and this time Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot. HUN vs POR 0-2 in 87th minute

  • 11:15 PM IST

    Hungary vs Portugal Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOAL! Raphaël Guerreiro strikes as the ball take deflection from Hungary’s defender. Portugal are finally ahead in the game. Unlucky for Hungary. HUN vs POR 0-1 in 84th minute

  • 11:10 PM IST

  • 11:10 PM IST

    Hungary vs Portugal Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Szabolcs Schön almost puts Hungary ahead with a sensational strike but the referee calls it out as an off-side, Hungary are at the top and Portugal made a couple of changes to bring some fresh legs into the game. HUN vs POR 0-0 in 81st minute

  • 11:05 PM IST

    Hungary vs Portugal Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo has been very ineffective in the second half so far and Portugal desperately need him to step up in the final minutes of the game. Hungary have managed to create several chances in the past minutes and now Portugal need to bring some spark. HUN vs POR 0-0 in 76th minute

  • 10:56 PM IST

    Hungary vs Portugal Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Bruno Fernandes takes his chance and shoots from outside the box and Gulacsi makes a stunning save. Bruno has been quiet so far in this game and that shot will give him some confidence. Hungary have played quality football in this match like any top side. HUN vs POR 0-0 in 67th minute