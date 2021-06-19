Hungary vs France Updates Euro 2020: 1-1

Budapest: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Hungary vs France live match from Ferenc Puskás Stadium. World Champions France will look to continue their dominating run in the tournament against Hungary who lost their last match to Portugal. The French team had a gruelling contest against Germany where they emerged victoriously.

Live Updates

    LIVE Hungary vs France Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: FULL TIME! What a show from Hungary as they put World Champions France on their foot throughout the match and played a draw in the end. The French players look dejected with the result, while Hungary players are looking more than happy with the result. HUN vs FRA 1-1 FULL TIME

    LIVE Hungary vs France Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: 90 minutes are up and four minutes are added to the time. At the moment, France are showing more intent to score the winner while Hungary are looking happy with the draw the way they are defending at the moment. HUN vs FRA 1-1 in 90th minute

    LIVE Hungary vs France Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: France are trying to make some chances from the side flanks but Hungary are right on the money so far as the game is entering the final stage with both teams tieing on the same scoreline. HUN vs FRA 1-1 in 85th minute

    LIVE Hungary vs France Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: France are now taking control over the game and are pressing hard to keep Hungary under pressure. Hungary lost their composure at the same time in the last game against Portugal and they need to avoid those mistakes today. HUN vs FRA 1-1 in 77th minute

    LIVE Hungary vs France Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOALLLLLLLL! ANTOINE GRIEZMANN nets the equalizer. Hugo Lloris makes a great clearance as the Hungary defenders let the ball jump over them and Mbappe was quick enough to get it. Mbappe tried his best to hit it inside the net but it was Griezmann who scored the equalizer on the rebound. HUN vs FRA 1-1 in 66th minute

    LIVE Hungary vs France Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: The quest to score the equalizer continues for France as they bring in Ousmane Dembele in place of Adrien Rabiot. Dembele can bring the spark in the game with his pace but at the moment, Hungary are looking for more control without any doubt. HUN vs FRA 1-0 in 57th minute

    LIVE Hungary vs France Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: France are reacting with some aggressive approach in the second half as they are looking to get the equalizer as soon a possible. On the other hand, Hungary are well poised are looking to score another. HUN vs FRA 1-0 in 50th minute