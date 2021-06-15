India vs Afghanistan Updates: 1-1

Doha: IND vs AFG Match Updates – Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs Afghanistan live FIFA World Cup Qualifier match from Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. After registering a comprehensive win over Bangladesh, the next challenger for the Blue Tigers are Afghanistan. Sunil Chhetri produced a stellar performance in the last match with a brace to seal the deal for India. All eyes will be on him once again this Tuesday.

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: FINAL WHISTLE! Match Drawn! Afghanistan players looks a bit dejected with the draw. Meanwhile, with a point, India finish third in their group in the AFC Asian Cup and will now move to the next round. India captain Sunil Chhetri looked disappointed as he was expecting a win. IND vs AFG 1-1 FULL TIME

    LIVE India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: 90 Minutes are up as the referee added four minutes to the time. Both teams will look to give their all in the final minutes of the game to seal the win.

    LIVE India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Hossein Zamani STRIKES! What a goal from the teenager. He finds the gap from the jam-pack defence and curl the ball to leave Gurpreet Sandhu clueless. The match is well poised now and Afghanistan are looking to score another now. IND vs AFG 1-1 in 82nd minute

    LIVE India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: GOAL! POOR GOALKEEPING FROM AZIZI! Own goal at the crucial moment from the goalkeeper. It was an easy ball to catch but Aziz made a howler and India finally take the lead. Afghanistan now need to bring some charge to make a comeback. IND vs AFG 1-0 in 75th Minute

    LIVE India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Igor Stimac is animated on the sidelines and wants his players to put pressure on the opposition. Afghanistan are pushing harder and India need to take the advantage of it through counter-attacking moves. IND vs AFG 0-0 in 64th minute

    Live Score India vs Afghanistan Updates FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India need to find some way to get back into the game as at the moment Afghanistan are stamping the authority in every department. India might need some fresh pair of legs here to produce something special. Chhetri is constantly calming his players down but they are looking a bit restless. IND vs AFG 0-0 in 56th minute

    Live India vs Afghanistan Score And Updates FIFA WC Qualifiers: Sandesh Jhinghan is giving his all in the defensive department to keep the Afghan players on their toes. India need a player to create some spark in the middle with a speed. Thappa might be a good choice for that but it will be interesting to see when Stimac will put him in the match. IND vs AFG 0-0 in 49th minute

  • 8:22 PM IST