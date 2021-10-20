IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Warm-up Match between India and Australia at the ICC Academy Ground. Check the latest T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup Warm-up Match score, India vs Australia T20 World Cup Warm-up Score Today, India vs Australia T20 Stream Cricket, India vs Australia MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup Warm-up MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Today cricket updates here. IND vs AUS T20 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today: Team India produced a clinical performance with both bat and ball as they crushed Australia by 9 wickets in their second warm-up game, ahead of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai on Wednesday. FIFTY! Captain Rohit Sharma (60 off 41 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (38 not out off 27 balls), KL Rahul (39) shine with the bat.  Earlier, Steve Smith (57) and Marcus Stoinis (41 not out) propel Australia to 152/5 in 20 overs against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match. OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin (2/8) and Rahul Chahar (1/17) were the pick of the bowlers for India. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to bat against India in T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs AUS Warm-up Match, T20 World Cup 2021 Report: Rohit Sharma, Bowlers Shine as India Thrash Australia by 9 Wickets in Dubai

Live Updates

  • 8:15 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score- Earlier, in the day, this happened!

  • 7:52 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: Earlier in the day, Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bat first which proved to be a disaster as Australia lost 3 wickets in the first 4 overs. Steven Smith then occupied the crease and almost batted through with Marcus Stoinis playing an important cameo. The total was a bit under par and the Indian top-order breezed through the chase and ended up winning by 9 wickets.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score- Surya-Hardik Wrap it up in Style

  • 7:14 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Match Streaming, IND vs AUS LIVE: Australia have some serious issues going into the T20 World Cup but the form of Steven Smith isn’t one of them. Earlier, it was the top order which failed and now the pace bowlers were just not upto the mark. The conditions didn’t help them either but their spinners did bowl well with Ashton Agar picking up the only wicket in the innings. The Aussies have a plethora of all-rounders but these under-par performances make the selection more difficult. Australia will now look to find the right balance and get back on track in their first match of the tournament.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: Practice makes a man perfect and that could be seen in India’s batting today. All of them have had a lot of practice in the Indian Premier League and are now well versed with the conditions. Just like the last match, the Indian openers got off to a flier. KL Rahul continued his brilliant form as he put on a 68-run partnership with Rohit Sharma at the top. Rahul fell, but Sharma kept on getting better and better as he notched up a half-century and retired soon after. Suryakumar Yadav at the other end played some extraordinary shots and Hardik Pandya added the finishing touches.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score- India Crush Australia by 9 Wkts

  • 7:02 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score and Updates, IND vs AUS T20 LIVE: SIX! Game, set, and match! Fuller in length, around off. Hardik Pandya stands tall and lofts it over the bowler’s head for a maximum and finishes things off in style. INDIA WIN BY 9 WICKETS! It was like a walk in the park for India as Hardik Pandya wrapped things up in style with 13 balls remaining. Australia, on the other hand, have a lot to think about before heading into the main draw of the tournament. India (153/1 in 17.5 overs) beat Australia (152/5) by 9 wickets | Rohit 60 rtrd, Surya 38*, Rahul 39

  • 6:56 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs AUS LIVE FOUR! Only Suryakumar Yadav can play such extraordinary shots! Short of a length from Kane Richardson, on the middle. Suryakumar Yadav uses his wrists to flick it over a short fine leg for a boundary.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    IND vs AUS T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: Top comeback from a top bowler – Cummins gave away only 5 runs from his final over. But this will not impact the outcome of the match. Short ball, on the middle. Hardik Pandya pulls it to mid-wicket. The fielder misfields and the batters take a single. Mitchell Starc from long-on runs to his right and dives to stop the ball. The batters take another run. India 139/1 in 17 overs vs Australia (152/5)

  • 6:52 PM IST

    Live Score India vs Australia Today Match, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! How good was this shot? A full ball, angling on the middle. Suryakumar Yadav gets on his knee and slog-sweeps it towards the vacant square leg region. No mercy from Indian batters, Australian bowlers have been sent on a leather hunt here at the ICC Academy Ground!