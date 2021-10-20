IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

IND vs AUS T20 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today: Team India produced a clinical performance with both bat and ball as they crushed Australia by 9 wickets in their second warm-up game, ahead of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai on Wednesday. FIFTY! Captain Rohit Sharma (60 off 41 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (38 not out off 27 balls), KL Rahul (39) shine with the bat. Earlier, Steve Smith (57) and Marcus Stoinis (41 not out) propel Australia to 152/5 in 20 overs against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match. OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin (2/8) and Rahul Chahar (1/17) were the pick of the bowlers for India. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to bat against India in T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. (SCORECARD)