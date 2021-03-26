Highlights India vs England 2nd ODI Updates

Live Updates

  • 9:35 PM IST

  • 9:28 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England: DONE AND DUSTED! England beat India by 6 wickets to level series 1-1. What a dominating performance by England batsmen against a rusty bowling attack. India were nowhere in the game during the second innings as they lacked execution in the bowling departement. Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya once again had a bad day in the office. ENG score 337/4 in 43.3 overs to beat India by 6 wickets.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 2nd ODI: Liam Livingstone joins the party and slamming the bowlers all over the park in his debut match. The match is almost over as England completely outclass India in the second innings to prove why they are the world champions. England 317/4 in 40 Overs

  • 8:55 PM IST

    Live updates India vs England 2nd ODI: Double Blow for England! Prasiddh Krishna once again produces fire in the series and dismisses Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler in the same over. The match is still on as Bairstow departs for 124 and Buttler removes for a duck. The Indian team is now pumped up and looking for some more wickets. England 287/4 in 37 overs

  • 8:46 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 2nd ODI: Unlucky Ben Stokes Departs for 99! Is it too late for a breakthrough? Stokes played an astonishing knock of 99 runs in 52 balls. Bhuvaneshwar gets the bouncer right to send the southpaw back in the hut. England 285/2 in 35.2 overs

  • 8:41 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score and Updates: It’s looking like a net session for the duo as almost everything is going for a boundary. Stokes and Bairstow are producing carnage in Pune now as everyone in the Indian team is looking clueless. England 281/5 in 35 overs

  • 8:32 PM IST

    India vs England 2nd ODI Live Score: A bad in office for Kuldeep as he gets hammering from Ben Stokes who has decided to stamp his authority over the leg spinner. The southpaw slammed a hat-trick of sixes against Kuldeep to make his life difficult in the match. England 238/1 in 33 overs

  • 8:24 PM IST

    Live updates India vs England 2nd ODI: Stokes scores his 21st half-century as he is also marching towards his century. Team India has no clue about how to break this partnership. Virat Kohli needs a miracle to pull the team back in the game. England 218/1 in 32 overs

  • 8:15 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 2nd ODI: BAIRSTOW REACHES CENTURY IN STYLE! Jonny slams a six-over deep mid-wicket to reach the triple-figure mark as he took just 95 balls. Ben Sokes is also not stopping for anybody and clearly displayed his intentions to dominate spinners. England 211/1 in 31 overs

  • 8:05 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 2nd ODI: Jonny Bairstow is marching towards his century as he has already entered the 90s with a magnificent six off Kuldeep Yadav’s delivery. Nothing is going in India’s favour this innings from third-umpire calls to an important breakthrough, the hosts are lacking everything. England 188/1 in 29 Overs