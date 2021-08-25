IND vs ENG MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd Test Match Updates

Leeds: Indian batsmen’s frailty against swing bowling was exposed on Wednesday as the James Anderson-led depleted England pace attack skittled out the visitors for a paltry 78 on the first day of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday. To compound the difficulties for India, the swing that the host bowlers got early in the day went missing as the visiting bowlers looked clueless in the face of a poor total put up by their batsmen. The sun had come out, removing the early juice as the home side’s opening batsmen — Haseeb Hameed (60 not out) and Rory Burns (52 not out) — took England to 120 without loss at stumps. England lead India by 42 runs. Earlier, Virat Kohli wins the Toss as India elect to bat first against England in the third Test. The visitors went with the same playing XI which defeated England at the Lord’s in the second Test by 151 runs.Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd Test Report: James Anderson And Openers Put England in Command After India Bowled Out For Paltry 78 on Day 1

Live Updates

  • 11:38 PM IST

    England Draw ‘First Blood’ on Day 1 vs India

  • 11:36 PM IST

    India vs England Test Live Score and Updates: Right then. Absolutely England’s day, the first one. They have a decent lead to their name and also have all the wickets in hand, and so, they will look to swell that lead up to a big score. India, meanwhile, now that they have a task on their hands and will want to bowl better on Day 2 and take a couple of quick wickets to push the hosts on the back foot. The action on Day 2 will begin at 11 am local (3:30 PM IST). Do join us then. Cheers!

  • 11:32 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England 3rd Test Today: Just not India’s day, really. Not with the bat, nor with the ball. Apart from Rohit Sharma and to some extent, Ajinkya Rahane, none of their batters had any sort of impact. They folded quite easily and did not show any sort of fight. There was more onus on the bowlers to deliver since their batters could not, but alas, it was not meant to be. The Indian pacers could not extract anything from this deck and they failed to even get a single wicket. It was not that they bowled poorly, but they just did not find any sort of success. A poor day, from the point of view of the Indians.

  • 11:23 PM IST

    England’s Day Completely at Headingley!

  • 11:22 PM IST

    India vs England 3rd Test Live Score Today: This has been an exceptional day for the hosts as they have ticked all the boxes and end the Day with not only their noses but also their faces in front. Nothing seemed to go right for India and they will look to head back, get a good night’s rest and come back out on Day 2 with renewed energy and excitement. England started off brilliantly and have maintained the same tempo throughout the day. It all started when James Anderson removed KL Rahul in the very first over of the day and after that, there was no looking back for them. Anderson took two more and after a decent stand between Rohit and Rahane, the trio of Curran, Robinson, and Overton took quick wickets and bundled India out for just 78. With the bat, England have had their fair share of issues, but their new opening duo, Hameed and Burns took time to settle in, but when they felt comfortable, they started scoring runs freely and both got to their fifties as well, as they ended the day with a lead of 42 to their name.

  • 11:18 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Cricket Score 3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE Updates: Length ball, strayed on the pads. Haseeb Hameed misses the flick and gets rapped on the pads, to the naked eye. Mohammed Siraj appeals but the umpire is unmoved. The ball rolls away towards square leg and they take a run. The fielder at square leg has a shy at the striker’s end but he misses and they run one more. Virat Kohli thinks to opt for a review but decides to not take it in the end. The umpires do not give these runs as leg byes, and so, perhaps there was bat on this. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 1! England 120/0, lead India (78) by 42 runs at Headingley

  • 11:04 PM IST

    Burns Completes His Half-Century vs India

  • 11:01 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score Today Match, 3rd Test LIVE: FOUR! Nicely played! Rory Burns brings up his FIFTY in style. Length ball, on middle from Jasprit Bumrah. Burns flicks it off his pads through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. Ishant Sharma gives it a chase but the ball wins easily in the end. England 114/0, lead India (78) by 36 runs in Leeds

  • 10:53 PM IST

    Fine knock from Haseeb Hameed

  • 10:52 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England Today, 3rd Test LIVE: FOUR! EDGED AND DROPPED! Haseeb Hameed brings up his FIFTY! Length ball, outside off. Haseeb Hameed pokes at it and gets an outside edge towards Rohit Sharma at second slip who moves to his left with one hand but drops it and the ball races away towards the boundary ropes. ENG 107/0 in 38 overs, lead IND (78) by 29 runs