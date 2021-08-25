IND vs ENG MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd Test Match Updates

Leeds: Indian batsmen’s frailty against swing bowling was exposed on Wednesday as the James Anderson-led depleted England pace attack skittled out the visitors for a paltry 78 on the first day of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday. To compound the difficulties for India, the swing that the host bowlers got early in the day went missing as the visiting bowlers looked clueless in the face of a poor total put up by their batsmen. The sun had come out, removing the early juice as the home side’s opening batsmen — Haseeb Hameed (60 not out) and Rory Burns (52 not out) — took England to 120 without loss at stumps. England lead India by 42 runs. Earlier, Virat Kohli wins the Toss as India elect to bat first against England in the third Test. The visitors went with the same playing XI which defeated England at the Lord’s in the second Test by 151 runs.Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd Test Report: James Anderson And Openers Put England in Command After India Bowled Out For Paltry 78 on Day 1

