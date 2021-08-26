IND vs ENG 3rd Test HIGHLIGHTS, Day 2 Cricket Updates

Leeds: At the end of the second day of the third Test against England on Thursday, Indian bowlers managed to fight back against the hosts but the dismal batting performance on the first day rendered the comeback by the bowlers meaningless. Fifties from England’s top three and the 23rd Test century from skipper Joe Root (121) at No. 4 took England to 423/8 at stumps, 345 runs ahead of the visitors. The England openers, Haseeb Hameed (68) and Rory Burns (61), who resumed at 120 without loss, couldn’t take overnight their scores — 60 not out and 52 not out, respectively — much further. But the platform that they set with their 135-run opening stand was enough for Dawid Malan, playing his first Test after three years, and Joe Root to grind the Indian bowlers. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd Test Scorecard: Joe Root's 23rd Test Hundred Puts England in Commanding Position; Hosts Lead India by 345 Runs on Day 2

Live Updates

  • 1:04 AM IST

    JOE ROOT’s ‘DREAM SPELL’ CONTINUES in 2021

  • 11:53 PM IST

    ‘Leading From The Front’ – JOE ROOT

  • 11:44 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England: Have to feel sorry for the Indian bowlers, most of them were not that bad, they actually were quite decent but there was not a lot of assistance for them from this wicket. Yes, they were a tad inconsistent with their lengths but overall, they were quite decent with the ball. Except for Ishant, everyone picked a wicket at least, Ishant was quite flat, he was way too straight and leaked runs. Except for him, the rest did a commendable job. They will be quite pleased with the last session or there was a possibility of England heading into Day 3 being just 4 or 5 down.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    England Dominate ‘Another Day’ of 3rd Test

  • 11:30 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score Today, 3rd TEST LIVE: End of another day which has belonged to the hosts! They are way, way ahead in the game at the moment despite losing 5 wickets in this session. Yes, they did lose 5 wickets but they have ended up scoring more than 120 runs which has seen that lead grow to over 340. The day was all about England’s top three and Root because the middle order and the lower order did not do a lot! The damage the top four did is the reason why England are in the position they are in. All the top three scored the fifties but none of them went onto making it into a ton but Root did do so as he went on to score yet another century. Also, the English skipper managed to score those runs at a brisk rate. They made the Indian bowlers toil hard in the first two sessions. They went about things slowly in the first, the second they managed to score quicker, they came out in the third session with even more positive intent, they did manage to score at a decent click but lost quite a few wickets. Still, though, they will be pretty pleased with where they are in the game, yes, their position could have been a lot better but they are well and truly in the driver’s seat.

  • 11:16 PM IST

    India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score: Review time! An appeal for an LBW is turned down. There seems to be an inside edge. If not, it looks out. There indeed is a huge inside edge. NOT OUT! Sharma bowls a full ball, on-off. Ollie Robinson does well to bring his bat down. He inside-edges it onto the pads. An appeal from Ishant Sharma and Co. for an LBW but the umpire shakes his head. Virat Kohli thinks for a while and then opts for a review. UltraEdge shows a spike as the ball passes the bat. Massive inside edge and Ollie Robinson survives the last ball of the day. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2. England 423/8 in 129 overs, lead India (78) by 345 runs at Headingley | Root 121, Malan 70; Shami 3/87, Siraj 2/86

  • 11:06 PM IST

    Siraj Gets The ‘Last Laugh’ vs Curran

  • 11:06 PM IST

    ENG vs IND 3rd Test Live Score Today, Day 2 LIVE: FOUR! It hs been that sort of a day for India and Ishant Sharma, nothing seems to be working for both in this Test match. Short and well outside off from Ishant Sharma. A tired ball rather from Ishant. Craig Overton rocks back and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary.

  • 10:58 PM IST

    England vs India Live Score 3rd Test Updates: OUT! Mohammed Siraj removes Sam Curran for 15. CAUGHT! Short ball on middle from Siraj, it is well over Curran’s head. Curran still goes for the pull shot. He throws the kitchen sink at it and hits straight to the deep square leg fiedler off the top edge. Mayank Agarwal, the substitute fielder, is present there and held onto the catch. England lose their eight-wicket. Siraj strikes and roars. He is delighted. The hook is probably not the right shot to play, we have seen Rohit get out to that shot a few times and now Curran. ENG 418/8 in 128 overs, lead IND (78) by 340 runs at Headingley

  • 10:51 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE: FOUR! Craig Overton takes the aerial route and gets a reward. Loopy ball on middle from Ravindra Jadeja, Overton heaves it towards long on for a boundary. This guy can bat, this is what England were missing in the last Test, they had a longer tail but this time they have someone who can genuinely bat after Curran. England 408/7 in 125 overs, lead India (78) by 330 runs at Headingley