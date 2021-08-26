IND vs ENG 3rd Test HIGHLIGHTS, Day 2 Cricket Updates

Leeds: At the end of the second day of the third Test against England on Thursday, Indian bowlers managed to fight back against the hosts but the dismal batting performance on the first day rendered the comeback by the bowlers meaningless. Fifties from England’s top three and the 23rd Test century from skipper Joe Root (121) at No. 4 took England to 423/8 at stumps, 345 runs ahead of the visitors. The England openers, Haseeb Hameed (68) and Rory Burns (61), who resumed at 120 without loss, couldn’t take overnight their scores — 60 not out and 52 not out, respectively — much further. But the platform that they set with their 135-run opening stand was enough for Dawid Malan, playing his first Test after three years, and Joe Root to grind the Indian bowlers. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd Test Scorecard: Joe Root's 23rd Test Hundred Puts England in Commanding Position; Hosts Lead India by 345 Runs on Day 2

