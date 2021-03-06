India vs England 4th Test Live Score Day 3 Ahmedabad

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Live: Here you can check the Live Score of India vs England 2021 4th Test, Day 3 and latest match updates. Also you can follow the live blog and match summary from Ahmedabad and check the details of 4th Test. Other information that you can search for are the Live Streaming Details of IND vs ENG 4th Test in Motera. Check Cricket Score and Updates IND vs ENG 2021 India vs England Score, 4th Test, Day 3. Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs England 2021, 4th Test, Day 3 Live Score match between India and England being played at Narendra Modi Stadium. Also Read - India vs England, 4th Test: Man-of-The-Series Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals Most Pleasing Aspect of Dominating Win

Live Updates

  • 4:01 PM IST

    Then there’s the small matter of punching their ticket for the final of ICC World Test Championship as well. India needed to at least draw the fourth Test to seal a date with New Zealand at the hallowed Lord’s in June this year. However, they bulldozed their way to the summit clash with an innings win.

  • 3:59 PM IST

    All the talk about the pitch for the third Test has been put to rest now. The pitch for the fourth Test was conducive to batting as well provided the batters applied themselves, showed patience as was done by Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Rohit Sharma. For England, Ben Stokes and Daniel Lawrence showed that it was indeed possible for English batsmen too to score runs in the fourth Test but the India spinners proved too hot to handle. Ashwin has now 30 five-wicket hauls to his name and is the leading contender to win the man-of-the-series award. India have played two back-to-back memorable series – the first one saw them coming back from 0-1 down to beat Australia 2-1 in a four-match series before crushing the challenge of England as well. This team truly has the looks of being world beater.

  • 3:56 PM IST

    Stunning. This has been some comeback by India . After being outclassed in the series opener last month, India have crushed England in all the remaining three matches. They won the second Test by 317 runs to draw level at one-all before taking the lead with a 10-wicket win in the third Test in Ahmedabad. And they did one better by clinching the fourth and final match by an innings and 25 runs with Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin taking a five-wicket haul each in the second innings.

  • 3:54 PM IST

    England 135-All Out: OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin cleans up Daniel Lawrence on 50, completes his five-wicket haul and India have crushed England by an innings and 25 runs to win the series 3-1.

  • 3:47 PM IST

    Ashwin Strikes: OUT! England lose their ninth wicket. Jack Leach has been caught at the first slip by Ajinkya Rahane. The decision has been referred to the third umpire. Soft signal is out. This one saw Leach coming forward and going for the defensive shot but the ball takes the outside edge and is pouched by Rahane. Leach scored 2 off 31. England nine down. Score 135/9, trail India by 26 runs

  • 3:42 PM IST

    Fifty for Daniel Lawrence: Superb innings from Lawrence. He reaches his second Test fifty with a single. Has so far faced 93 deliveries and struck six fours. Has shown good technique and temperament, something which has England been terribly short of, especially in this contest.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    Time for a drinks-break now. Dan Lawrence has reached 49 off 91 and giving him company is Jack Leach on 1 off 19. England are 132/8, still trailing by 28 runs.

  • 3:24 PM IST

    Daniel Lawrence has pinched two consecutive fours off Axar Patel. He knows it’s inevitable so why not have some fun. And hopefully, he can force India to bat again and avoid the ignominy of an innings defeat. Can he? England are now trailing by just 37 runs. Score 122/8 in 49 overs

  • 3:20 PM IST

    Stat Alert: Axar Patel has equalled the record for most wickets in his debut series – he has now 27 wickets same as Dillip Doshi

  • 3:15 PM IST