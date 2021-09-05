MATCH HIGHLIGHTS India vs England 4th Test, Day 4  Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 4 score and updates from the Oval, London. England openers – Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns stitch an unbeaten 77-run stand to provide hosts a solid start in the massive 368-run chase against India on day 4 of the fourth Test the Oval in London. Hameed remained unbeaten on 43 while Burns scored 31 help England go unscathed by the end of day 4. India set a challenging 368-run target for England to win the fourth Test. Crucial half-centuries from Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant and a brilliant hundred from Rohit Sharma helped India post a massive total of 466 runs in the 2nd innings of the 4th Test vs England. After a dominating show from Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 3, skipper Virat Kohli has a huge responsibility on Day 4 to continue India’s fightback. However, England strike back with two quick wickets in the morning session of Day 4. Chris Woakes picked up the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) to lead England’s fight versus India in the fourth Test at Oval. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs ENG 4th Test Report: England Openers Make Solid Start After Rishabh Pant-Shardul Thakur Stand Helps India Set 368-Run Target on Day 4

See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 4th Test Day 4 2021 Live, IND vs ENG live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch4th Test Day 4 live match, 4th Test Day 4 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 4th Test Day 4 between India vs England from the Oval, London here. Also Read - ‘Motape Ka Treatment Abhi Bhi Bhi Hota Hai’: Mohammed Shami Trolls Rishabh Pant

Also Read - IND vs ENG 4th Test: Michael Atherton Feels That India Need 300-Plus to Defend

Live Updates

  • 1:06 AM IST

    IND vs ENG – HIGHLIGHTS DAY 4 of FOURTH TEST

  • 11:41 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 4th Test Updates: Right then! This game is nicely poised and it looks set for an exciting finish on Day 5! India would want to come out and pick wickets quickly but it won’t be easy as this pitch is very flat. England, on the other hand, would look to continue the good work and try to chase down this total. The final day will begin at 3:30 PM IST (10 am GMT) on Monday, 6th September 2021. Do join us then. Cheers and take care.

  • 11:36 PM IST

    England Openers Make Steady Start in 368 Chase

  • 11:35 PM IST

    4th Test India vs England Live Cricket Score: England started off really well, with both Burns and Hameed looking in very good touch. They played with caution and played some lovely shots in the middle. Burns has looked solid while Hameed too has looked really solid. He faced some close shaves but he has managed to survive and England have done really well to stay unbeaten on Day 4. There is nothing for the bowlers and Indian bowlers were made to work hard. Umesh Yadav bowled decently in his opening spell while Bumrah too showed why he is one of the best but to no reward. India bought in Jadeja quickly so that he could bowl in the rough and trouble the batsmen but he found it tough going too. Mohammed Siraj troubled Haseeb Hameed a little but he survived.

  • 11:26 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 4th Test, Day 4 LIVE: A tossed up ball, full on middle. Burns solidly blocks it. That will be STUMPS ON DAY 4. A very good session for England! They would have wanted to start well and they have done that. A superb beginning to the 4th innings. India, on the other hand, would be disappointed as they would have wanted to pick up some quick wickets but they have not been able to do it. England 290 & 77/0, need 291 runs to win vs India (191 & 466) at Oval

  • 11:24 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Score 4th Test 2021: Review time! India have taken a review for LBW. Haseeb Hameed is the man in question. The Ultra Edge shows no bat while the Ball Tracker shows that it will miss the stumps. NOT OUT! A length ball, angling around the middle and off. Hameed leans and looks to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge and gets hit high on the pads. They appeal for LBW but not given. Siraj convinces Kohli to take the review. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows wickets missing and India lose the review. The bounce saves Hameed here.

  • 11:23 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 4th Test, Day 4 LIVE: FOUR! Well played! 2nd boundary of the over – Hameed has looked in fine touch today. A full ball, angling on the pads from Siraj, Hameed flicks it through the leg slip and the ball races away to the fine leg fence. ENG 290 & 75/0, need IND (191 & 466) by 293 runs

  • 11:21 PM IST

    ENG vs IND 4th Test Live Score Today: EDGED AND FOUR! Good length ball around off from Mohammed Siraj, Haseeb Hameed plays it inside the line and gets an outside edge. It goes through the vacant first slip region for a boundary. England 290 & 67/0, need 301 runs to win vs India (191 & 466)

  • 11:14 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England 4th Test: FOUR! Races away to the fence! Much needed boundary for England, this will release the pressure of the last few overs. Pitches it up outside off. Hameed leans into his drive and creams it through covers for a boundary. ENG 290 & 59/0, need IND (191 & 466) by 309 runs at Oval

  • 10:45 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Score Today: 50 up for England and also the partnership between Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns! This is causing a headache for India bowlers now as the visitors are still searching for their first wicket. A length ball from Siraj, on middle, Hameed hangs back and flicks it to deep square leg for a single.