Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England Live cricket match 5th T20I from Narendra Modi Stadium. England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first as India drop KL Rahul from the playing XI to include T Natarajan into the playing XI. The two cricketing powerhouses India and England will lock horns to prove their supremacy in the series decider on Saturday. India won the fourth T20I to break the myth around losing the toss. The hosts managed to beat England by 8 runs on Thursday. While England have played inconsistent cricket despite taking lead twice in the series. It will be crucial for both the teams as it's major series for them ahead of the T20I World Cup this year.

  • 10:57 PM IST

    India vs England 5th T20I: Done and Dusted! India beat England by 36 runs to clinch the series 3-2. The visitors lose the way in the chase after Jos Buttler’s dismissal and failed to recover from it. An excellent comeback from Indian bowlers as all the players look delighted after the mega win. England only managed to score just 188/8 in 20 overs. India beat England by 36 runs to clinch the series 3-2

  • 10:46 PM IST

    Live updates India vs England 5th T20I: Natarajan Joins the party and sends Ben Stokes back to the hut. The Indian bowlers proved their supremacy in the last 10 overs of the match to change the course of the game They are just inches away to clinch the series 2-1 now. England 168/7 in 19 Overs

  • 10:35 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 5th T20I: Captain Morgan Departs! Hardik Pandya gets the dangerman as the chase is almost over for England and they need a miracle from Ben Stokes to pull off a victory here. Astonishing comeback from the Indian bowlers. England 144/5 in 16 overs

  • 10:22 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 5th T20I: Shardul Thakur Joins The Party as he removed Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan in the same over. India are back in the game as a couple of wickets have rocked England’s chase. The hosts just need to contain the English batters to hit the boundaries. Slower ones once again work for Shardul. England 142/4 in 15 Overs

  • 10:10 PM IST

    Live updates India vs England 5th T20I: Bhuvneshwar Strikes Again! Jos Buttler departs on 52 as he tries to clear the rope once again and Hardik Pandya takes an easy catch. A heated altercation between Kohli and Buttler after the dismissal as the match gets more buzz now. Jonny Bairstow is the new man in. England 130/2 in 13 Overs

  • 10:03 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 5th T20I: England are in a comfortable position to chase the mammoth target. Both Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan have already slammed the half-centuries and are in cruise control with their approach. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to attack. ENG 128/1 in 12 overs

  • 9:50 PM IST

    Live Match updates India vs England 5th T20I: The duo is taking away the match from India’s jaw now as Butler-Malan has already reached the 100-run mark in the middle as Indian bowlers look dull defending a mammoth total. A tense situation in India’s camp while England are looking calm and composed with two T20 specialists in the middle and many more to come. England 104/1 in 10 Overs

  • 9:40 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 5th T20I: The Malan-Buttler Show is keeping England in the chase as the duo is playing counter-attacking shots to unsettle the bowling attack. Indian spinners failed to create any impact in the game so far. Virat Kohli needs to find a solution soon to break the partnership. ENG 82/1 in 8.3 Overs

  • 9:16 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 5th T20I: Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan have decided to give India a tough fight and are dealing with boundaries to put pressure on bowlers straightaway. The pitch doesn’t have much spin or swing so it will be interesting how Indian bowlers will approach this game. Smart bowling changes will be crucial for the hosts to win the match. England 41/1 in 4 overs

  • 9:05 PM IST

    India vs England Live Match Score: Dawid Malan has cleared his intentions that he will smash the short balls for boundaries with ease as he smashed Hardik Pandya for a couple of fours and a six. The southpaw needs to play a big inning here to keep England alive in the massive chase. While, Rohit might look to bring T Nataraj early into the attack. ENG 19/1 in 2 overs