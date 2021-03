India vs England 5th T20I Highlights

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England Live cricket match 5th T20I from Narendra Modi Stadium. England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first as India drop KL Rahul from the playing XI to include T Natarajan into the playing XI. The two cricketing powerhouses India and England will lock horns to prove their supremacy in the series decider on Saturday. India won the fourth T20I to break the myth around losing the toss. The hosts managed to beat England by 8 runs on Thursday. While England have played inconsistent cricket despite taking lead twice in the series. It will be crucial for both the teams as it’s major series for them ahead of the T20I World Cup this year. Here you can find the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 5th T20I Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2021 Live video, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 5th T20I between India vs England from Ahemdabad here. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction 5th T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's India vs England T20I Match at Narendra Modi Stadium, 7:00 PM IST March 20, Saturday