IND vs NAM MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021 CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between India and Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs NAM Score Today, T20 World Cup Match HIGHLIGHTS, India vs Namibia Match HIGHLIGHTS Today, IND vs NAM MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, India vs Namibia T20 Scorecard, India vs Namibia Match HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup Live Score 2021 and updates here. IND vs NAM T20 SCORE: Fine all-round performances with bat and ball saw India sign off their ICC T20 World Cup with a nine-wicket win over Namibia in their last Super 12 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. It meant that Virat Kohli finished his T20I captaincy career on a high. It also indicated that head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar end their last matches in coaching staff on a winning note. After Ravindra Jadeja (3/16), Ravichandran Ashwin (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/19) excelled in restricting Namibia to 132/8, clinical half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (56 off 37 balls) and KL Rahul (54 not out off 36 balls) propelled India as they chased down the total, making 136/1 with 28 balls remaining. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NAM T20 Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2021 Today Match Report: Rohit Sharma, Spinners Help Virat Kohli-led Team India End Campaign on Winning Note, Crush Namibia by 9 Wickets

Live Updates

  • 11:21 PM IST

    India Sign Off With Big Win in Virat Kohli’s Last Match as T20I Captain

  • 11:20 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup: Gerhard Erasmus, the Namibian skipper, is in for a chat. On being asked about the campaign, he says, they haven’t quite been able to sulk in what has been happening around them. They will go home and realize that they played at the biggest stage of all and it will only help the game grow back home. Adds, the team will take this experience in all and will look forward to grow on it. On being asked being qualified for the next T20 World Cup, he says, it has been a great journey and will hope some youngsters pick up the game after seeing what their home side has achieved. Right then, that is all we have from this match. It’s the end of the Super 12 stage of the tournament which means it’s time now for the semifinals. It will be England taking on New Zealand in the first semifinal on November 10th in Abu Dhabi. That match will start at 6 pm local time (7:30 PM IST). Join us for that match. Till then, take care and goodbye!

  • 11:19 PM IST

    IND vs NAM Live Score Today: Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, says that he is relieved first of all. Says that it was an honor to captain this squad. Adds that they have performed really well and enjoyed playing with each other. Mentions that positives were the way they played the last three games and were not brave enough in the first two games. He thanks the staff to keep this group together, it was more like an extended family for the whole group. Adds that even without being the captain he will give his 120% in the field. Adds that Yadav didn’t get much game time so as a young player it was an idea to push him forward and let him go back home with a good memory.

  • 10:50 PM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja wins the Player of the Match award for his exceptional spell with the ball. He says that as a bowler as the ball was dry. Says that sometimes it was turning. Adds that Ashwin has been brilliant with the ball. Mentions that Kohli has been wonderful with his captaincy, with his aggression and also the coaching staff. They have done a tremendous job and hope in the future whoever comes in will continue with the same passion.

  • 10:49 PM IST

    India vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: Namibia ended on the losing side yet again but they will not feel like losers at all. For a team that has been absent from the biggest stage for almost two decades, Namibia put in a lot of heart and made it a tournament to remember for themselves and their fans. They got into the Super 12s and even ended up winning a match in this stage of the tournament. Today, they were outclassed in all aspects, first by the Indian bowlers and then by the opening pair of Sharma and Rahul. Jan Frylinck did vary his pace and ended up getting a wicket but the rest of the bowling was taken to the cleaners. They will look to build on this performance and make sure they qualify for future events like the T20 World Cup.

  • 10:43 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs NAM LIVE MATCH: ‘All’s well that ends well.’ This phrase is somewhat apt for Virat Kohli and this Indian team. It was Virat’s final match as T20I captain and was his 50th time captaining the national side in a T20I match. The spin-twins, Ashwin and Jadeja set the tone of the match nicely. Rohit Sharma did ride his luck early on in the innings but played some delightful shots in his quickfire knock of 56 runs from just 37 deliveries. Rahul played second fiddle but whenever got a chance, played some exquisite shots himself and ended up bringing up his half-century as well. In the end, Rahul and Suryakyumar Yadav saw the team through with plenty of time to spare, a truly commanding performance.

  • 10:41 PM IST

    IND vs NAM Live Score- India beat Namibia by 9 wickets in Dubai

  • 10:39 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score, IND vs NAM Live Streaming: FOUR! KL Rahul finishes things off in style. On a length, around off. Rahul stays inside the crease and punches it past mid-off to bag a boundary. INDIA WIN THE GAME BY 9 WICKETS. A commanding victory for India and Virat Kohli’s men end his reign on a high and finish 3rd in their group. Two teams, with different reasons to smile tonight, as Namibia also end off a memorable campaign, albeit with a loss. They did not win today but getting to roll with the big boys sure is a big thing for them. India (136/1) beat Namibia (132/8) by 9 wickets in Dubai | Rohit 56, Rahul 54; Frylinck 1/19

  • 10:33 PM IST

    FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav in is a hurry to end things here. Full and outside off from Nicol Loftie-Eaton. SKY stays back and slashes it through point. The ball goes through the gap and into the fence. India are 7 runs away from winning their last Super 12 game!

  • 10:27 PM IST

    IND vs NAM Live Score 2021, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! Pulled away! Second boundary of the over. A short ball, on-off. Yadav hoicks it through mid-wicket. The ball takes a couple of bounces and goes in the fence. India 121/1 in 13.5 overs vs Namibia (132/8)