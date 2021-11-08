IND vs NAM MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021 CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between India and Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs NAM Score Today, T20 World Cup Match HIGHLIGHTS, India vs Namibia Match HIGHLIGHTS Today, IND vs NAM MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, India vs Namibia T20 Scorecard, India vs Namibia Match HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup Live Score 2021 and updates here. IND vs NAM T20 SCORE: Fine all-round performances with bat and ball saw India sign off their ICC T20 World Cup with a nine-wicket win over Namibia in their last Super 12 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. It meant that Virat Kohli finished his T20I captaincy career on a high. It also indicated that head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar end their last matches in coaching staff on a winning note. After Ravindra Jadeja (3/16), Ravichandran Ashwin (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/19) excelled in restricting Namibia to 132/8, clinical half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (56 off 37 balls) and KL Rahul (54 not out off 36 balls) propelled India as they chased down the total, making 136/1 with 28 balls remaining. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NAM T20 Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2021 Today Match Report: Rohit Sharma, Spinners Help Virat Kohli-led Team India End Campaign on Winning Note, Crush Namibia by 9 Wickets