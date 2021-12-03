MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IND vs NZ 2nd Test Updates, Day 1 at Wankhede

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check the latest IND vs NZ 2nd Test Score,  India vs New Zealand Score Today Match, India vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, India vs New Zealand Cricket Score and updates, 2nd Test Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE- Mayank Agarwal’s fantastic unbeaten century (120 not out) helped India reach 221/4 in 70 overs against New Zealand at stumps after surviving a three-wicket burst in 10 balls by Ajaz Patel on a truncated first day of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Agarwal’s fourth Test hundred, which was also 25th Test century at the Wankhede, came off 196 deliveries and was studded with 13 fours and three sixes as he kept one end up even as wickets tumbled at the other. The opener batted with a lot of confidence, did not play any false shot and was batting on 120 (14x4s, 4x6s) at stumps, with Wriddhiman Saha keeping him company with an unbeaten 25 (55 balls). (SCORECARD)Also Read - Dismissal During India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Sparks Debate; Here's How Twitterverse Reacted on India Captain's Wicket

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score Today: Now India will hope they can somehow get to something around 400. New Zealand on the other hand will hope they can get a couple quickly and keep India in check. Do join us for the coverage of Day 2. The match starts at 9:30 AM IST – local time (0400 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye!

    Live Cricket Score- India 221/4 vs New Zealand Stumps on Day 1

    IND vs NZ Live Match Scor and Updates: India’s day eventually and it is all thanks to Mayank Agarwal who has played brilliant innings. He has scored more than half the runs of his side and is the sole reason for their position in the game. It though all began for India with Gill and Agarwal. The two added 80 before Ajaz Patel got three in no time. Iyer and Agarwal then put up another stand but Patel struck again. That though was the last wicket as Saha and Agarwal who is now over 100, look unbreakable.

    India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Cricket: Shubman Gill – “I was batting well and it was an opportunity for me to go big but unfortunately I missed out on this. There wasn’t much in it for the pacers but there was something for the spinners. The oddball was turning and gripping initially but as the match went on, the wicket settled a bit. It’s important to play the line of the ball, if it’s spinning you don’t go with the spin, it’s important to play the line. If it spins too much, you just hope that it doesn’t take your outside edge and you try not to get lbw especially against to left-arm spinners. Unfortunately, I haven’t got a hundred yet in these 10 matches. It’s not because of my concentration, I have been unlucky sometimes or just not been able to convert those. I feel converting hundreds into big ones is actually one of my strengths. (On Mayank’s century) It was a great knock, he didn’t score much in the first match, he came in and played a determined and great innings. To be able to play 250 balls in a day and go not-out is exceptional.”

    Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd Test Today: The umpires have a discussion and decide that the light is fading and call Stumps on Day 1. The final session belongs to India completely as they dominated the New Zealand bowlers consistently. Ajaz Patel picked up the sole wicket of the final session for Black Caps, Shreyas Iyer was his victim for 18. After that, Mayank Agarwal and Wriddhiman Saha made sure that the hosts finish the day calmly with no more damage. The duo stitched an unbeaten stand of 61 runs for the fifth wicket. India 221/4 in 70 overs vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium | Mayank Agarwal 120*, Wriddhiman Saha 25*; Ajaz Patel 4/73

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Mayank-Saha Bring up 50-Run Stand vs New Zealand

    Live Score Today IND vs NZ- The ‘Big Moment’ For Mayank Agarwal

    IND vs NZ Test Live Cricket Score: SIX! Mayank Agarwal takes the bait but plays a confident shot. Tossed up delivery from Ajaz Patel, on-off. Mayank Agarwal skips down the track and lifts it well over the long-off fence for a maximum. India 221/4 in 69.5 overs vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium

    India vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates: DRINKS! Since the last interval, Wriddhiman Saha and Mayank Agarwal have looked in control out there, with the latter bringing up a lovely century. New Zealand bowlers have toiled after they got the fourth wicket and haven’t created much opportunities off late. They will be looking to get a breakthrough before the day ends.

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: Tight over from Ajaz Patel, just a single from it! Well that kept low! Pushed through, on middle stump and this one turns away sharply. Wriddhiman Saha just manages to get his bat on it. We’re only 20-odd minutes away from stumps on day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium. IND 208/4 in 66 overs vs NZ