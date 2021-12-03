MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IND vs NZ 2nd Test Updates, Day 1 at Wankhede

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check the latest IND vs NZ 2nd Test Score, India vs New Zealand Score Today Match, India vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, India vs New Zealand Cricket Score and updates, 2nd Test Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE- Mayank Agarwal’s fantastic unbeaten century (120 not out) helped India reach 221/4 in 70 overs against New Zealand at stumps after surviving a three-wicket burst in 10 balls by Ajaz Patel on a truncated first day of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Agarwal’s fourth Test hundred, which was also 25th Test century at the Wankhede, came off 196 deliveries and was studded with 13 fours and three sixes as he kept one end up even as wickets tumbled at the other. The opener batted with a lot of confidence, did not play any false shot and was batting on 120 (14x4s, 4x6s) at stumps, with Wriddhiman Saha keeping him company with an unbeaten 25 (55 balls). (SCORECARD)Also Read - Dismissal During India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Sparks Debate; Here's How Twitterverse Reacted on India Captain's Wicket