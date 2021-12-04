IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS TODAY, 2nd Test Day 2 UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of Day 2 of the 2nd Test Match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check India vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs NZ Match Scorecard, India vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, India vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs NZ Test MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs NZ Score And Updates 2021, and Today IND vs NZ cricket streaming updates here. IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS- First innings centurion – Mayank Agarwal (38 not out) and experienced batter – Cheteshwar Pujara (29 not out) take India’s lead beyond 300-mark against New Zealand on day 2 of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. Before that, Ravichandran Ashwin’s four-for (4/8), Mohammed Siraj’s triple strike (3/19) help India bundle out New Zealand (62-All Out) for their lowest ever Test total. Earlier, spinner Ajaz Patel of New Zealand entered the record books on Saturday, becoming only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim all 10 wickets in an innings, in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. Opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Team India with the 150-run knock, all-rounder Axar Patel scored his maiden Test half-century in the first innings for India. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NZ | 2nd Test, Day 2: India Take Massive Lead as New Zealand Bundle Out For 62; Ajaz Patel Takes 10 Wicket-Haul

Also Read - IND vs NZ: Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan React on Virat Kohli's Controversial Dismissal in 2nd Test Between India and New Zealand

Also Read - India vs New Zealand: Stars Aligned For Me to Do it In Mumbai, Says Ajaz Patel

Live Updates

  • 6:53 PM IST

    India Dominate New Zealand in 2nd Test Despite Ajaz Patel’s Historic Feat

  • 6:05 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Shubman Gill’s Injury Update

  • 5:50 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Match Score: For the New Zealand, it would be nothing less than a miracle if they salvage something out of this Test match. All they can do for now is show tremendous character and just not let India go along their merry way. They would hope to pick wickets quickly because that is the only way they would have a slender chance in this game. After the demoralizing batting effort, do they have any fight left in them? We will find out on Day 3, the action begins at (0400 GMT) 9:30 AM IST. Till then, take care and goodbye!

  • 5:46 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Updates: Mayank Agarwal is up for a quick chat. He says that it felt amazing and that innings was all about grit and determination. Adds that he did not change his technique much because it was more of a mental battle. Mentions that he needs to stay positive against the spinners, against someone like Ajaz Patel who was bowling brilliantly so it’s necessary to put them under the pump a bit. Adds that the Indian domestic circuit is very tough and one needs to apply his skills to the maximum in order to do well. Ends by saying that they will look to bat well tomorrow and set a target for the opposition

  • 5:43 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score: India Lead New Zealand by 332 Runs at Stumps on Day 2

  • 5:37 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates, 2nd Test LIVE SCORECARD: The umpires are having a chat about the light. After a little discussion, the umpires decide that the light isn’t adequate and that will be it on Day 2. Stumps! We really do not need to mention who this day belongs day! Day 2 just ended but it seems like this Test is heading towards just the one result and that is an India win. After they got to 325, courtesy of a fifty from Axar and a brilliant 150 from Mayank Agarwal, their bowlers demolished the Kiwi batting line-up. They had the choice of enforcing the follow-on but they decided to bat yet again. The lead is now well above 300 and they have all 10 wickets in hand. The question here arises, how many more will India want? Time is not an issue so they could bat for as long as they would like. India 69/0 & 325, lead New Zealand (325) by 332 runs at Wankhede Stadium | Mayank Agarwal 38 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 29 not out

  • 5:36 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Today: FOUR! Tossed up delivery from William Somerville, on off. Mayank Agarwal skips down the track and crunches it back over the bowler’s head for a boundary. India 68/0 & 325, lead New Zealand (62) by 331 runs at Wankhede

  • 5:19 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, 2nd Test Scorecard: Tidy start from William Somerville – 3 from his first over. On the pads, Mayank Agarwal dabs it down towards a short fine leg for a quick single. Ajaz Patel has shy at the bowler’s end but misses and they get an overthrow as well. IND 59/0 & 325 vs NZ (62) at Wankhede Stadium

  • 5:09 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: TWO LEG BYES! Streaky this time from Cheteshwar Pujara. A length ball from Kyle Jamieson, on the hips. Pujara looks to flick but the ball comes off the thigh pads and loops up between the keeper and the leg slip. The ball goes towards fine leg but Ajaz Patel cuts it off nicely and keeps it down to two. IND 53/0 and 325 in 17 overs, lead NZ (62) by 316 runs at Wankhede Stadium

  • 5:08 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Mayank, Pujara Take India’s Lead Beyond 300-Mark