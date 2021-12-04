IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS TODAY, 2nd Test Day 2 UPDATES

First innings centurion – Mayank Agarwal (38 not out) and experienced batter – Cheteshwar Pujara (29 not out) take India's lead beyond 300-mark against New Zealand on day 2 of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. Before that, Ravichandran Ashwin's four-for (4/8), Mohammed Siraj's triple strike (3/19) help India bundle out New Zealand (62-All Out) for their lowest ever Test total. Earlier, spinner Ajaz Patel of New Zealand entered the record books on Saturday, becoming only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim all 10 wickets in an innings, in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. Opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Team India with the 150-run knock, all-rounder Axar Patel scored his maiden Test half-century in the first innings for India.