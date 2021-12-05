IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test, Today Day 3 UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Cricket Score and updates Today, India vs New Zealand Test Score, IND vs NZ Match Highlights, India vs New Zealand Score 2021, India vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Score and updates- Experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets as India reduced New Zealand to 140/5 on a day on which the hosts batted the visitors out of the Test by piling on the runs in their second innings to set the Black Caps an improbable target of 540 runs to chase with more than two days to go. New Zealand’s hopes now rest on Nicholls (36 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (2 not out) as the duo survived Day 3, with the visitors still needing mammoth 400 more runs to win. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NZ | 2nd Test, Day 3: India Need 5-Wickets to Clinch Series, Ajaz Patel Scalps 14

    India 5 Wickets Away From Win at Wankhede, New Zealand 400 Runs Short

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: Now, the question is how long will India take to get the remaining wickets? A session? More than that? One thing is for sure the Black Caps won’t be going down without a fight. Do join us for Day 4 what could also be the last day of this Test.

    Live Score IND vs NZ Test: Daryl Mitchell is down for a chat. He says that Mayank Agrawal set the template with the way he batted against the spinners. Adds that it is about finding ways to put pressure on the bowlers. Mentions that it is about constantly adapting to the situation and what the opposition is doing. He accepts that they are in a tough situation and it will be challenging from here to save this Test.

    India vs New Zealand Live Updates: For India, it was the Ravichandran Ashwin show, he got three of the 5 to fall and bowled beautifully. Axar Patel also got one. Jayant Yadav and the seamers were a tad disappointing. They could have had Nicholls too had India taken the review on Yadav’s bowling. However, they will be pretty pleased with the day.

    IND vs NZ Live Score- India Dominate New Zealand on Day 3 at Wankhede

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Scorecard: Tossed up, on a driving length but well outside off. Henry Nicholls doesn’t take the bait as he lets it through. The umpires call for Stumps and NEW ZEALAND END THE DAY ON 140/5! Another session which belongs to India! 4 wickets is what they got and they are just the 5 wickets away from winning this game! A very strange approach from the Kiwis in this session. They came out with fire, they looked to play shots especially, Mitchell, Taylor, and Young. It did not come off that well for Young and Taylor but Mitchell played really well for his half-century. Nicholls gave him good support. Once Mitchell fell through Blundell did not last for long but Nicholls and Ravindra ensured there were no more wickets to fall. New Zealand 62 & 140/5, need 400 runs to win vs India (325 & 276/7dec.) at Wankhede Stadium | Mitchell 60, Nicholls 36 not out; Ashwin 3/27

    Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Peach! Ravichandran Ashwin drifts this one in, around off stump but the ball just grips and turns away sharply after pitching. Henry Nicholls looks to defend but the ball goes past the outside edge and Saha with a great take yet again.

    Live Cricket Score Today: FOUR! Edged…but safe! Henry Nicholls has batted pretty well and maybe deserves a bit of luck. On a length, around off and turning away sharply. Nicholls looks to cut but the extra bounce makes him get it off the outside edge. The ball flies past the first slip and ends up in the fence. NZ 62 & 138/5, need 402 runs to win vs IND (325 & 276/7dec.) at Wankhede Stadium

    India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: OUT! RUN OUT! One wicket brings two here! Tom Blundell goes for a DUCK! Mix-up there in the middle and Blundell pays the price! Tossed up on off. Blundell drives it to mid-off and sets off for a single. Henry Nicholls sends him back as there is no run there. Tom Blundell tries to go back but the throw from Srikar Bharat is accurate and Wriddhiman Saha whips the bails off as Blundell is short of his crease. New Zealand 62 & 129/5, need 411 runs to win vs India (325 & 276/7dec.) at Wankhede Stadium

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Axar Breaks ‘Dangerous Stand’, Mitchell Gone