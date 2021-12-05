IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test, Today Day 3 UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Cricket Score and updates Today, India vs New Zealand Test Score, IND vs NZ Match Highlights, India vs New Zealand Score 2021, India vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Score and updates- Experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets as India reduced New Zealand to 140/5 on a day on which the hosts batted the visitors out of the Test by piling on the runs in their second innings to set the Black Caps an improbable target of 540 runs to chase with more than two days to go. New Zealand’s hopes now rest on Nicholls (36 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (2 not out) as the duo survived Day 3, with the visitors still needing mammoth 400 more runs to win. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NZ | 2nd Test, Day 3: India Need 5-Wickets to Clinch Series, Ajaz Patel Scalps 14