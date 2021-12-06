IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS TODAY, 2nd Test Day 4 UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the second Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check IND vs NZ Live Score, India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, IND vs NZ Match Score, India vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, India vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, India vs New Zealand Score and updates, IND vs NZ 2021 2nd Test HIGHLIGHTS and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score Today- India crushed New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to record their biggest victory by run margin and win the two-Test series 1-0. With this win, India also bagged 12 points in the World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. The Indian spinners had reduced New Zealand to 140/5 in their second innings at stumps on the third day and they wrapped up victory in 43 minutes on the fourth morning, bundling out New Zealand for 167 runs to record a smashing win. This is India’s biggest win by run margin, bettering the 337-run victory registered against South Africa at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi in December 2015. This was also the seventh time that India have won a Test match by 300 or more runs. Mayank Agarwal, who scored a fantastic 150 in the first innings and followed it up with 62 in the second, was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ while Ravichandran Ashwin was declared the ‘Player of the Series’ for his vital contribution of 70 runs and 14 wickets in the two-match series. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NZ: Former New Zealand Coach Mike Hesson Suggests Only Option Left for Kane Williamson After India Loss