IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS TODAY, 2nd Test Day 4 UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the second Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check IND vs NZ Live Score, India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, IND vs NZ Match Score, India vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, India vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, India vs New Zealand Score and updates, IND vs NZ 2021 2nd Test HIGHLIGHTS and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score Today- India crushed New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to record their biggest victory by run margin and win the two-Test series 1-0. With this win, India also bagged 12 points in the World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. The Indian spinners had reduced New Zealand to 140/5 in their second innings at stumps on the third day and they wrapped up victory in 43 minutes on the fourth morning, bundling out New Zealand for 167 runs to record a smashing win. This is India’s biggest win by run margin, bettering the 337-run victory registered against South Africa at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi in December 2015. This was also the seventh time that India have won a Test match by 300 or more runs. Mayank Agarwal, who scored a fantastic 150 in the first innings and followed it up with 62 in the second, was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ while Ravichandran Ashwin was declared the ‘Player of the Series’ for his vital contribution of 70 runs and 14 wickets in the two-match series. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NZ: Former New Zealand Coach Mike Hesson Suggests Only Option Left for Kane Williamson After India Loss

Also Read - WTC 2021-23 Points Table Latest Update After IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Team India Climbs to 3rd Spot; Sri Lanka Maintain Top Position

Also Read - Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Fan After India Crush New Zealand During 2nd Test at Wankhede Goes Viral | WATCH

Live Updates

  • 1:14 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- India Crowned Champions in 2-Test Series vs NZ

  • 1:12 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score- Mayank Agarwal on Wankhede ‘Honours Board’

  • 1:12 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Match- Post-Match Fun Begins

  • 12:36 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Match Score and Updates: Right then, it’s time to unplug New Zealand’s tour of India. It wasn’t a fruitful one for the Kiwis after the high of the T20 World Cup but India managed to step into Rahul Dravid’s era with a bang. The Indian team had issues with their batting (middle-order) that they would like to sort out before their tour of South Africa. As far as New Zealand are concerned, they will return home and host Bangladesh in a Test series. The other cricketing action will continue and until we meet again, it’s goodbye from us. Cheers!

  • 12:08 PM IST

    India Crush NZ to Register Biggest-Ever Win (Run Margin) in Tests

  • 11:22 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, says it was a clinical performance, the first Test was also good but this was very clinical. States they discussed the areas where they can improve on after the first Test match but also feels that the pitch in Kanpur didn’t assist the bowlers much on the final day and the New Zealand batters stuck it out. Further says that the wicket at the Wankhede Stadium had more bite and pace and assisted the bowlers. On his new alliance with Rahul Dravid, Kohli replies that the previous management did a great job and the mindset remains the same to take Indian cricket forward. Regarding the upcoming tour, Kohli says that South Africa will be a tough challenge and reminds us that on their last tour to that region, they got the mentality that they can win abroad. Feels that they are a better-experienced team now and the knowledge of the conditions will help them.

  • 11:21 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Match- Mayank Agarwal Named ‘Player of The Match’

  • 11:21 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today: RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN IS THE MAN OF THE SERIES! Starts by saying that he knows this is his 10th Man of the Series award in Tests. Adds that he enjoyed the wicket, it had more bite in the morning but slowed down as the game went on and run-scoring became easier in the evening. Terms it a wonderful surface and he has always loved bowling here. Credits the way Ajaz Patel bowled and it was wonderful to watch as he put the right-handers under huge pressure. Mentions that spin bowling is an art that needs evolution and time, and Axar Patel will learn a lot in due course. Mentions he is looking forward to the series in South Africa and wants a series win there. Also tells that Virat Kohli is always in good form in South Africa and he is looking forward for him and Cheteshwar Pujara to score runs.

  • 11:20 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score Today: MAYANK AGARWAL IS THE MAN OF THE MATCH! Says that it feels good to be back among the runs and it was a special knock. Adds that he didn’t do anything different and it was all about the game plans and having mental discipline. Shares that Rahul Dravid told him not to think about the technique mid-series and stick to a solid mindset. Adds that Sunil Gavaskar advised him to try to keep his bat low in the initial period. Smiles and says that he is really happy with the performance and is looking forward to the challenge in South Africa.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Match- Camaraderie between India & New Zealand