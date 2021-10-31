IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021 CRICKET UPDATES

IND vs NZ T20 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS- Captain Kane Williamson (33 not out) and opener Daryl Mitchell (49) helped New Zealand to chase down the 111-run target against Virat Kohli-led Team India in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match in Dubai. New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to earn their first win of the competition. OUT! Jasprit Bumrah draws first blood for India as New Zealand lose opener Martin Guptill (20) in T20 World Cup 2021. Earlier, Trent Boult's (3/20) triple strikes and Ish Sodhi's (2/17) double blow help New Zealand restrict India to 110/7 in 20 overs in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 battle at Dubai International Stadium. Leg-spinner Sodhi snared important wickets of India captain Virat Kohli (9) and Rohit Sharma (14) as New Zealand. Ravindra Jadeja (26) and Hardik Pandya (23) top-scored for Men in Blue. Before that, Kane Williamson wins TOSS, New Zealand opt to BOWL against India in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium. Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav in Team India playing 11.