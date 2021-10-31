IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup Match Score, India vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, India vs New Zealand T20 Score, India vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ T20 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS- Captain Kane Williamson (33 not out) and opener Daryl Mitchell (49) helped New Zealand to chase down the 111-run target against Virat Kohli-led Team India in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match in Dubai. New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to earn their first win of the competition. OUT! Jasprit Bumrah draws first blood for India as New Zealand lose opener Martin Guptill (20) in T20 World Cup 2021. Earlier, Trent Boult’s (3/20) triple strikes and Ish Sodhi’s (2/17) double blow help New Zealand restrict India to 110/7 in 20 overs in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 battle at Dubai International Stadium. Leg-spinner Sodhi snared important wickets of India captain Virat Kohli (9) and Rohit Sharma (14) as New Zealand. Ravindra Jadeja (26) and Hardik Pandya (23) top-scored for Men in Blue. Before that, Kane Williamson wins TOSS, New Zealand opt to BOWL against India in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium. Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav in Team India playing 11. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NZ T20 Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2021 Today Match Report: Kane Williamson-Led New Zealand Crush India by 8 Wickets; Questions Rise on Virat Kohli's White-Ball Captaincy

Live Updates

  • 11:07 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table- India Slip to 5th Spot

  • 11:05 PM IST

    IND vs NZ T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand, says that there is always planning while going into the game and the players put up an incredible fight today. Says that they build pressure throughout and the bowlers did the job for them. Says the spinners were outstanding today. Tells that India are strong but they try and focus on their cricket. Mentions that Sodhi has been a brilliant T20 bowler and his experience playing across the world helps us.

  • 10:54 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: Virat Kohli, the skipper of the Indian cricket team, says that it feels quite bizarre and they were not brave enough both with the bat and ball which hurt them in the end. Tells that New Zealand came out with intent with the ball and their batters did not manage to start well. Adds that you have to be optimistic in this format and back themselves, take pride in playing well for your country. Signs off by saying that there is still lots to play for and they will look to put on a good show.

  • 10:51 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score Today- India Remain Winless in T20 World Cup 2021

  • 10:51 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Score, T20 WC LIVE: Ish Sodhi is the Player of the Match. He says that this is the first time they have set their foot in Dubai. Tells that the wicket was different than the one in Sharjah. Adds that the big part of the game is to use spinners well in the middle. Further says that Southee getting that late wicket in the Powerplay helped them. Informs that they had a tough loss against Pakistan. Ends by saying that they wanted to do their best in this game.

  • 10:41 PM IST

    Live Score World Cup, India vs New Zealand Live Score: Nothing much to say about the Indian bowlers as they had only 11 runs to play with and they did not manage to put any sort of pressure on Kiwis’ batters, apart from Jasprit Bumrah who bent his back and managed to pick up a couple of wickets. New Zealand’s openers came out with intent and the other bowlers had no answers to it. Earlier in the day, New Zealand restricted India to their second-lowest total ever in the T20 World Cup, courtesy of some exceptional bowling performance from all theit bowlers. The Kiwis had only 111 runs to chase and they did that with 33 balls to spare. India now have their task cut out as they have to win their remaining three games comprehensively and also hope that few of the results go their way in order to stay in the race for semi-final.

  • 10:38 PM IST

    IND vs NZ T20 Live Match Updates: Well, New Zealand had only 111 runs to chase and they did that with utmost ease. Their openers, Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell started well but just as the former was looking to tee off he perished. Daryl Mitchell though carried on his merry way and he found boundaries at will in the middle. He fell short of his fifty by only a run but the damage had already been done. Kane Williamson, coming in at number 3, just knocked it ’round the corner and ensured that there aren’t any more hiccups. All in all, they made a mockery of India’s total and got those crucial two points.

  • 10:36 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score- New Zealand Crush India by 8 Wickets

  • 10:34 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score and Updates, IND vs NZ LIVE STREAMING: NEW ZEALAND WIN BY 8 WICKETS! Fuller in length, on the pads. Kane Williamson flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. This has been a comprehensive win for New Zealand and they keep their winning streak against India at the ICC events intact. They have been quite clinical both with the bat and ball in such a crucial game and things are going from bad to worse for India in this tournament as they lose two in a row now. New Zealand (111/2 in 14.3 overs) beat India (110/7) by 8 wickets in Dubai | Mitchell 49, Williamson 33*; Bumrah 2/19

  • 10:28 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! Lovely batting! This is just too easy for Kiwis at the moment! Fuller in length, on off. Kane Williamson shimmies down the track and lofts it towards long-off for a boundary. New Zealand are one hit away from winning the match now. NZ 107/2 in 13.5 overs vs IND (110/7) at Dubai International Stadium