IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS WTC Final DAY 4 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Score Today, India vs New Zealand Streaming Hotstar, IND vs NZ Score WTC Final updates here. Here’s the cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Highlights, IND vs NZ WTC Final cricket updates here. The fourth day’s play of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand here on Monday was abandoned without a ball bowled due to persistent rain. The umpires waited for about five hours before calling off the day. Monday, the fourth day, is the second day to be washed out at the Hampshire Bowl. The first day on Friday was also washed out without a ball bowled. When play ended, due to poor visibility, on Sunday, New Zealand were 101 for two wickets, replying to India’s first innings’ 217. Captain Kane Williamson was batting on 12 runs while Ross Taylor was yet to open his account.Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD) Also Read - LIVE Southampton Weather Updates, June 21, Monday, India vs New Zealand Day 4, WTC 2021 Final: Play Called Off

Live Updates

  • 8:51 PM IST

    We’ll try to bring you some LIVE ACTION from SOUTHAMPTON!

  • 7:47 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: DAY 4 HAS BEEN ABANDONED! This wasn’t a surprise, everyone kind of knew it all along, but that doesn’t take away the disappointment of it all. However, the best part is – we still have another six sessions in which we have to squeeze in just under three innings.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    Play Abandoned on Day 4 in Southampton

  • 7:28 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score WTC Final Updates: The rain has picked up pace now and it has intensified. The chances of any play looks very gloomy and now the decision rests with the officials to take the final call. However, one major difference between today and day one is the absence of large water puddles in the outfield.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ LIVE: What differently can we write from the previous update? It is RAINING a bit harder now. Yikes. Seems like that should be it because whatever chances were there of today’s play happening, seem to be going down the drain. Still, this is England and anything can happen. And now, dark clouds have come in to utlizie their free entry pass as well. That brings the never-ending issue of bad light as well. The good thing is that the forecast is decent for the next 2 days.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    Shubman Gill Answers ‘Few Interesting Ones’

  • 7:11 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Updates WTC Final LIVE: Not too happy, are VVS Laxman and Shane Bond. With Day 4 also threatening to be washed out, that’s two full days gone, in a 6-day Test. However, their ire is more towards the rules regarding Bad Light as both reckon that the ICC should let umpires take their own decision regarding the bad light and not just stick to one particular number, as is the norm. So you check the reading when the light is dim on Day 1 and then if it goes beyond that level on other days, even if it is bright, you have to take the players off. Perhaps, if the ICC tweaks that rule a bit, things can get better.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND v NZ LIVE: Anything new? Nothing. The drizzle continues on its merry way and fans and players continue their long wait. There is some cricket going on though, as the Qualifier in the Pakistan Super League has gotten underway between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans. You can check the scores from that game but remember to keep checking this space too.

  • 6:23 PM IST

    Test Cricket, you beauty!

  • 6:19 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live WTC Final Live Score Online: Ever wondered, if the World Test Championship had been held in the 1980s, which two teams would have made it to the final? West Indies would have been one for sure. Which would have been the second? England? Australia? New Zealand? Well, might tend to swerve towards the Aussies, but we may have different choices for sure!