The fourth day's play of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand here on Monday was abandoned without a ball bowled due to persistent rain. The umpires waited for about five hours before calling off the day. Monday, the fourth day, is the second day to be washed out at the Hampshire Bowl. The first day on Friday was also washed out without a ball bowled. When play ended, due to poor visibility, on Sunday, New Zealand were 101 for two wickets, replying to India's first innings' 217. Captain Kane Williamson was batting on 12 runs while Ross Taylor was yet to open his account.