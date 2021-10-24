IND vs PAK MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest UPDATES

Captain Babar Azam (68 not out off 52 balls), wicketkeeper-opener Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out off 55 balls) scored match-winning half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 contest at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. With that, Pakistan have broken the 29-year-old jinx of not winning a World Cup match versus India. Earlier, Virat Kohli scored a crucial half-century (59 off 47 balls), while Rishabh Pant played a good knock of 39 off 30 balls guide India to 151/7 in 20 overs versus Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 contest at the Dubai International Stadium. Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/31) and Hasan Ali (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Earlier, TOSS – Babar Azam wins TOSS, Pakistan elect to BOWL against India in match 16 (Super 12 stage) – ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium.

    India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: It’s time to bring down the curtain on this highly anticipated clash. It turned out to be a one-sided affair, as unexpectedly, India were given an absolute hammering by Pakistan. From such a high-octane contest, we move to Monday and it will bring the match between Afghanistan and Scotland your way. The action will begin at 6 PM local (7:30 PM IST) but you can join us in advance for the build-up. Signing off thinking about the blank cheque offered to the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja by an investor. Cheers!

    IND vs PAK T20 Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan, says that the team executed the plans really well. Credits the bowlers for the way they bowled and mentions how well Shaheen Afridi bowled at the start. About the batting, Babar replies that he and Mohammad Rizwan look to keep things simple and that worked for them. Adds that once dew came into play, it got easier to bat so they wanted to bat till the end. Informs that winning this game gives them confidence but this is just the start of the tournament for them. Finishes by saying that they did not focus on the past before this game and had the confidence due to the way they played in the warm-up games.

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs PAK LIVE: Virat Kohli, the captain of India, says this is not the start they wanted and admits that Pakistan outplayed them. Mentions that Pakistan started really well with the ball and it was never going to be easy especially with the dew coming in. Adds that Pakistan were very professional in the chase and did not give them a chance. Feels that the batting got easier, driving on the up was easier, but they knew the conditions would change and favour the team batting second. States that they needed 15-20 runs extra but the early wickets did not help their cause. Also says playing an extra slow bowler may not have helped with the dew coming in. Tells that they are not the team that presses the panic button so early and shares that it’s important to stay composed and there will be a chat around what they want to do in the next game.

    India vs Pakistan Live Match Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: Shaheen Afridi set the tone for this victory. He is adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for his 3/31. Afridi picked up the wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and India captain Virat Kohli. His early blows took the wind out of the Indian sails. Hunting down Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in this high-octane contest can always be considered as a match-winning performance. Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf also contributed superbly with the ball to maintain the pressure and you cannot ignore their efforts. All in all, a great day in the history of Pakistan cricket.

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs PAK T20 LIVE: Team India got outclassed completely. Bowling second anyway was a big disadvantage in Dubai, due to the dew factor, and the Indian batting flopping didn’t help their cause. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant helped them to recover from early hiccups but the target they eventually set was not going to be enough. Still, India had hoped for early wickets to create some pressure but it never came and Pakistan thwarted the Indian bowling to achieve a historic win over them in a World Cup match.