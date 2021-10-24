IND vs PAK MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS- Captain Babar Azam (68 not out off 52 balls), wicketkeeper-opener Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out off 55 balls) scored match-winning half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 contest at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. With that, Pakistan have broken the 29-year-old jinx of not winning a World Cup match versus India. Earlier, Virat Kohli scored a crucial half-century (59 off 47 balls), while Rishabh Pant played a good knock of 39 off 30 balls guide India to 151/7 in 20 overs versus Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 contest at the Dubai International Stadium. Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/31) and Hasan Ali (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Earlier, TOSS – Babar Azam wins TOSS, Pakistan elect to BOWL against India in match 16 (Super 12 stage) – ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium.