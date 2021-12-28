HIGHLIGHTS IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Today Cricket Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, India vs South Africa Match Score, India vs South Africa Score Today, IND vs SA Score and Updates, India vs South Africa MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs SA Streaming, IND vs SA Test Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA MATCH HIGHLIGHTS- Mohammed Shami’s sensational five-for ensured a massive lead for the Indian cricket team in the ongoing Boxing Day Test against South Africa on day 3 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Shami also completed 200 Test wickets in his 55th Test match for India on Tuesday. Earlier, India bundle out South Africa for 197 in the first innings of the first Test. Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets each for the visitors. Temba Bavuma (52) top-scored for the hosts on day 3 of the first Test. After a washed-out Day 2 at SuperSport Park, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi triggered an India collapse as the visitors lose 7 wickets for 55 runs in the first session of day 3. Vice-captain KL Rahul (123), Mayank Agarwal (60) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) made vital contributions for India.  With rain coming at a stop and start pace from morning causing the second day of the Boxing Day Test to be a wash-out, the weather forecast is good for the next two days with rain and thunderstorms predicted for the final day. Also Read - IND vs SA 1st Test: Mohammed Shami's Five-For Gives India Massive 146-Run Lead vs South Africa on 18-Wicket Day in Centurion

Live Updates

  • 10:21 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA Test- Former Coach Heaps Praise on ‘Sultan Shami’

  • 10:20 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Match Score: ICYMI – Mohammed Shami’s sheer artistry with new and old ball fetched him another five-wicket haul as India seized control of the first Test against South Africa on the third day by extending their overall lead to 146 runs that could prove to be decisive. Shami (16-5-44-5) and his pace bowling colleagues Jasprit Bumrah (7.2-2-16-2), Mohammed Siraj (15.3-1-45-1) and Shardul Thakur (11-1-51-2) further enhanced their reputation as world-beaters by dismissing the Proteas for mere 197. The quartet neutralized Lungi Ngidi’s lion-hearted morning spell which saw him finish on 6 for 71 from 24 overs as India lost seven wickets from 55 runs to be all-out on 327.

  • 10:06 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Cricket Score Today: For South Africa, the only way they can get back into the game is by taking wickets. If they manage to pick a few quickly and create panic in the Indian dressing room, you just never know. The new ball will be key, even in the last 30 mins or so, they were quite wayward with their lines and lengths, they’ll need to buck up on Day 4. A fascinating day awaits. Do join us at 1.30 PM IST (8 AM GMT) for the first ball but the build-up will begin much in advance. Till then, goodbye and cheers!

  • 9:58 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Match- India Lead South Africa by 146 Runs in Centurion

  • 9:51 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA Test: The visitors would have loved to enter Day 4 unscathed but they still have 9 wickets in hand and have already added 16 to the lead they had. A couple of partnerships is what they’ll need on Wednesday and they’ll probably be the most likely ones to win this.

  • 9:47 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: Except for the initial phase of the first innings where they collapsed and ended with something below 350, it was all about India. Their bowlers put up an excellent show, Shami, Bumrah, Thakur and Siraj ensured that 327 was well and truly enough and gave India a healthy lead.

  • 9:41 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA Test: FOUR! Streaky boundary for Shardul Thakur and this will be the end of the day. A good-length delivery around off. Thakur pushes at it tentatively and the ball catches the outside edge of his balde. The ball goes through the gully region and a boundary to end the day for India. India are 16/1 after the end of DAY 3. The lead is now of 146 runs. A good little passage of play for South Africa comes to an end. They would have desperately wanted a wicket before Stumps and they have got it. However, the day has completely belonged to the Indians and they are in the driver’s seat in this game. India 327 & 16/1, lead South Africa (197) by 146 runs in Centurion | Rahul 5*, Mayank 4; Jansen 1/4

  • 9:33 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score Today: OUT! TAKEN! Marco Jansen removes Mayank Agarwal for 4. De kock certainly had no problems in taking that and Jansen strikes on his first ball. Just what South Africa needed, a wicket before Stumps. It is a good length delivery, angling away from off. Agarwal feels for it away from the body. This goes off the outside edge and de Kock takes it. The South Africans are elated. Still time for another and there will be a new kind of energy in this ending phase of Day 3 in the South Africans. Also, he’ll be on a hat-trick. He got the last wicket in the first innings and now strikes on the very first ball. India 327 & 12/1 in 5.1 overs vs South Africa (197) in Centurion

  • 9:32 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Match Updates: NO BALL! A short ball and down the leg side. Quinton de Kock fails to collect it cleanly and the batters take a bye. Kagiso Rabada is struggling with his line here. Also, bowls another no-ball. Overstepped yet again. Meanwhile, Quinton De Kock seems to be struggling a touch! He might have hurt his back in the last over when he dived to catch a ball. He is probably eagerly waiting for Stumps so that he can get some rest.

  • 9:31 PM IST

    Live Score 1st TEST IND vs SA: FOUR! A boundary this time behind square on the off side. A good-length delivery around off. Rabada gets some extra bounce. Mayank Agarwal opens the face of his blade a little and it runs away through the gully for a boundary. IND 327 & 10/0, lead SA (197) by 140 runs at SuperSport Park