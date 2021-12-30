MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 5 Cricket Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on day 5 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test MATCH HIGHLIGHTS India vs South Africa Match Score, India vs South Africa MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, IND vs SA Test Score, India vs South Africa Scorecard, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Scorecard, IND vs SA Test MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA MATCH HIGHLIGHTS- India’s once-in-a-generation pace unit destroyed a listless South Africa with its relentless attack to fashion an emphatic 113-run win in the first Test in Centurion on Thursday, setting the team on the path towards an elusive series victory in the Rainbow nation. 2021 started with India breaching the Fortress Gabba Down Under and it couldn’t have been a better end as they have now brought down Supersport Park which has been a Proteas’ citadel for the longest time. Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were bowled out for 191 just after lunch in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the series opener at the SuperSport Park. The hosts were 182 for seven at lunch, trailing by 123 runs. South Africa had finished the fourth day at 94 for four with skipper Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all out for 174 in just 50.3 overs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami finished with three wickets apiece while there were two apiece for Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin. (SCORECARD)Also Read - India vs South Africa: Aakash Chopra Reflects on His Awkward Realisation of Virat Kohli After BCCI Announces ODI Squad