MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 5 Cricket Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on day 5 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test MATCH HIGHLIGHTS India vs South Africa Match Score, India vs South Africa MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, IND vs SA Test Score, India vs South Africa Scorecard, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Scorecard, IND vs SA Test MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA MATCH HIGHLIGHTS- India’s once-in-a-generation pace unit destroyed a listless South Africa with its relentless attack to fashion an emphatic 113-run win in the first Test in Centurion on Thursday, setting the team on the path towards an elusive series victory in the Rainbow nation. 2021 started with India breaching the Fortress Gabba Down Under and it couldn’t have been a better end as they have now brought down Supersport Park which has been a Proteas’ citadel for the longest time. Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were bowled out for 191 just after lunch in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the series opener at the SuperSport Park. The hosts were 182 for seven at lunch, trailing by 123 runs. South Africa had finished the fourth day at 94 for four with skipper Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all out for 174 in just 50.3 overs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami finished with three wickets apiece while there were two apiece for Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin.  (SCORECARD)Also Read - India vs South Africa: Aakash Chopra Reflects on His Awkward Realisation of Virat Kohli After BCCI Announces ODI Squad

Live Updates

  • 6:36 PM IST

    WTC Points Table 2021-23: India Climb to 4th Spot

  • 6:33 PM IST

    IND vs SA LIVE SCORE- KL Rahul Bags ‘Player of The Match’

  • 6:33 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: KL Rahul is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH for his brilliant knock in the first innings! He says that it was about grit and determination and the opening partnership was crucial. He added that they set the tone for the team. He adds that he did not make any technical changes but it is more about mental space and remaining calm, He adds that the discipline he has shown is the biggest contributor to performing consistently. He adds that he is proud of his overseas performance. He applauds Shami and the bowling group for their consistent performances in different situations over the years. He adds that it is a special win and they want to build on this and get better and try and do better in a few days time.

  • 4:58 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA 1st Test: Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, says that getting a result in four days shows how much this team was motivated to get a win at Centurion against South Africa. Adds that the discipline shown by the batters showed in the first innings is praiseworthy. Praises Agarwal and Rahul for the way they laid the platform and put them on top. Says that he knew that the bowlers would get the wickets. Says that if Bumrah hadn’t been injured in the first innings, the game would have probably been over earlier than this. Credits the bowlers not just for this Test but for how Indian Test cricket has progressed over the years. He Praises Shami for the way he bowled and says that he is one of the best pacers going around in world cricket. Mentions that their show in Wanderers in 2018 showed their grit and determination so they are looking forward to playing the second game there.

  • 4:57 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: Dean Elgar, the skipper of South Africa, says that there are a lot of positives still and credits India for bowling really well and keeping them on their toes. Mentions that they could have played better and then, it might have given them a chance to win this match. Tells that the bowlers bowled really well on Day 3 and executed the right lines and lengths. States that they fought back hard with the ball in the second innings. Adds that they need to improve their batting as it was the main reason that they lost this match. Also says that he will sit along with the management and discuss strategies. Tells that they didn’t do a lot of wrong things and it is not all doom and gloom for them. Ends by saying that they strive under pressure and that is a positive sign.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score: South Africa were in the game till Dean Elgar was batting. The skipper led the fightback and kept his side’s hopes alive. He though failed to receive support from the others as Shami and Bumrah were too hot to handle for the rest. In the end, it is a convincing win for the hosts and it is also their FIRST IN CENTURION IN TESTS!

  • 4:47 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Test Live Updates: That though proved to be well and truly enough as the Indian pacers, led by Shami, who got a fifer, helped India take a lead of over 100 runs. Also, the lead could have been a lot more had Bumrah got more overs under his belt. He was injured for the most part but the others stepped up brilliantly. The South African bowlers though roared back on Day 4 as they bundled India for below 200. Jansen and Rabada were the stars. They gave their side a chance, a small chance as they had to chase down something just over 300.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score- India Conquer Another Frontier – Centurion Unlocked

  • 4:35 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA Test: If there are two places where visiting sides find it difficult to win, it is the Gabba in Australia and it is Centurion here in South Africa and India have managed to win in both. That speaks volumes about how good a side they are. Also, we had one full day being washed out due to rain, despite that, it was quite a convincing one. Right from Day 1, they were well and truly on top of the game. They won the toss elected to bat and courtesy a ton from Rahul and decent performances from Agarwal and Rahane, India finished strongly on the first day. There was no cricket on Day 2 but South Africa came back strongly on Day 3. India were eyeing over 400 but Ngidi and Rabada ensured they kept them below the 350-run mark.

  • 4:34 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score 1st Test: OUT! TAKEN! All over! Ravichandran Ashwin snares Lungi Ngidi for a GOLDEN DUCK! Victory for India in Centurion! Flatter and on middle from Ashwin, Ngidi looks to block it with hard hands and gets the inside edge. The ball goes straight to leg slip and Cheteshwar Pujara takes it with ease! Centurion has been conquered by Team India as they win by 113 runs! India (327 & 174) Beat South Africa (197 & 190) by 113 Runs in Centurion to Take 1-0 Lead in 3-Match Test Series | Elgar 77; Bumrah 3/50, Shami 3/63