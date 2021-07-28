Match Highlights IND vs SL, 2nd T20I

Colombo, India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Hello and Welcome to our coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka, which will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Sri Lanka was able to win the second T20I by four wickets. Dhananjaya de Silva scored a match-winning knock of unbeaten knock of 40 runs off 34 balls. The right-hander was able to get SL over the line and helped them chase 133 runs against India. The series is now levelled at 1-1.Also Read - SL vs IND 2021: Second T20I to go Ahead as Scheduled, Shikhar Dhawan Available

Live Updates

  • 11:31 PM IST

  • 11:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Scores And Updates: SL has won by four wickets. Dhananjaya de Silva takes the single. Dhananjaya de Silva has played a match-winning knock of 40 runs for the hosts. The series is tied 1-1 now.

  • 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Scores And Updates: 2 doubles for SL. Scores are tied now. 1 needed off last three balls.

  • 11:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Scores And Updates: Oh no. The umpire has given a wide but Sakariya and Dhawan were not happy and they also take the single off the bye.

  • 11:23 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Scores And Updates: Only one off the first ball. Karunaratne will take the strike now against Sakariya. Need 7 from 5 balls.

  • 11:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Scores And Updates: SL needs 8 runs off the last over. Good over for SL as they were able to get 12 runs of the penultimate over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sakariya will bowl the final over for Indai.

  • 11:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Scores And Updates: Navdeep Saini is withering in pain right now. Makes a diving effort to catch the ball but lands awkwardly on his shoulder. He is going off the field.

  • 11:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Scores And Updates: SIX from Chamika Karunaratne. Full toss from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the right-hander dispatches it for a 86 meter six. 12 needed from 9 balls.

  • 11:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Scores And Updates: A light drizzle but it is not that strong and the action will continue. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling the penultimate over.

  • 11:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Scores And Updates: FOUR, Good batting from Dhananjaya de Silva. The third man was up in the circle and the right-hander guides the ball in the gap. SL 113-6, Need 20 runs in 12 balls.