Match Highlights IND vs SL, 2nd T20I

Colombo, India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Hello and Welcome to our coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka, which will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Sri Lanka was able to win the second T20I by four wickets. Dhananjaya de Silva scored a match-winning knock of unbeaten knock of 40 runs off 34 balls. The right-hander was able to get SL over the line and helped them chase 133 runs against India. The series is now levelled at 1-1.Also Read - SL vs IND 2021: Second T20I to go Ahead as Scheduled, Shikhar Dhawan Available

