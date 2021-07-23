IND vs SL Match Live Cricket Score And Updates 3rd ODI

Colombo: India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates – Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI from Colombo. India were bowled out for 225 in 43.1 overs as Sri Lanka came back strongly after the rain break. With Prithvi Shaw (49), Sanju Samson (46) and Suryakumar Yadav (40) getting out after getting starts, India would be disappointed with that batting effort. Akila Dananjaya was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka returning with figures of 3 for 44. Praveen Jayawickrama also picked up three wickets for Sri Lanka that helped the home side restrict India to a below-par total.Also Read - SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain- Playing 11s For Today's R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 3 PM IST July 23 Friday

Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored fifties to help Sri Lanka chase down 226 runs. There was some twist in the tale as the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals but they were able to get over the line in the end. Also Read - Colombo Weather Forecast For July 23, SL vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rain, Thunderstorm Likely to Play Spoilsport in R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday