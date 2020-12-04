Live Updates

    Jadeja’s concussion-sub Chahal check-mate Australia in Canberra!

    IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Virat Kohli, the winning captain, says that Yuzvendra Chahal coming into the team was not planned. Says that the concussion substitute worked in this game but may not work all the time. States that Chahal bowled well and that the boys showed overall character. Adds that he feels the Australians had a great start and were cruising. States that his team put the pressure on the Aussies and pulled it back. Believes it is important to keep coming back. In Australia, if one needs to play, they must play with the right intent. On Jadeja, Kohli states that he played really well. Also lauds Natarajan, Chahar and Sundar for their performances. Praises Samson and credits the outstanding catch for bringing his team back in the match. Feels Hardik also did well on the field.

    Live Cricket Updates IND vs AUS T20 2020 LIVE: Yuzvendra Chahal is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH. He says that obviously, it is a great feeling. States that he suddenly got to know that he would play. Says that 10-15 minutes before the chase began, he got to know that he can play and then he did some warmups. Tells that at the half-way mark, India had a good score. Feels 160-165 would always be a difficult score to chase. Adds that he bowled according to his plans.

    India’s bowling was brilliant. All the bowlers bowled exceptionally well with only Shami being a little expensive. It all started with Chahal who was brought in as a concussion substitute. He started it all with getting the big wicket of Aaron Finch and then sent Steven Smith back to the dugout in quick time. Chahal was economical as well and he was well supported by Washington Sundar. Sundar did not pick up any wickets but the way he kept it tight was crucial for India’s chances. T Natarajan was the star on his T20I debut as he picked up a 3-fer, including the wicket of the Big Show, Glenn Maxwell. All the bowlers kept it tight and did not give much away. Overall, it was an excellent bowling performance.

    Brilliant start to the series for Men in Blue!

    India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Cricket Score: FOUR! An effort too late. Back-to-back wins for India at the Manuka Oval. Full and around off from Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Swepson clears his front leg and launches it over covers. Hardik Pandya runs in to his left from long-off but cannot cut it off. A boundary results but THE INDIANS WIN BY 11 RUNS! India (161/7) Beat Australia (150/7) by 11 runs at Manuka Oval. Finch 35, Chahal 3/25, Natarajan 3/30

    Live Cricket Score and Updates IND vs AUS T20 2020 LIVE: SIX! Where does this one go? All the way. Full and around off from Shami, Swepson clears his front foot and lofts it over mid-off. Looks to be a catch for Pandya at long-off…. he stretches but the ball goes well over him in the end. AUS 146/7 in 19.5 overs vs IND (161/7)

    SIX! This is bound to happen. At the end of the innings. Short ball from Natarajan, Sean swings well over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a six. Australia 135/7 in 19 overs vs India (161/7)

    India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Cricket Score: OUT! BOWLED! T Natarajan removes Mitchell Starc for 1. And the yorker Natarajan cleans his left-arm counterpart from Australia. The angle is very good for a left-arm seamer. What a debut he is having. It was a yorker on off and middle, Starc gives himself some room and looks to go big over covers. But he misses and the ball crashes into the sticks. AUS 127/7 in 18.1 overs vs IND (161/7)

India vs Australia 2020 1st T20I MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

India’s concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal, who came in for Ravindra Jadeja during Australia’s innings, picked three for 25 in his four overs to help India beat Australia by 11 runs in the first T20 International at the Manuka Oval on Friday. This was India’s sixth win over Australia in 10 T20Is on Australian soil. The win helped India take 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. India had earlier lost the ODI series 1-2. Chahal – 3/25, who took the field as Jadeja could not play as a bowler in Australia’s innings after taking a hit on his head off Mitchell Starc’s short ball during his unbeaten knock of 23-ball 44, took the important wickets of skipper Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Matthew Wade to dent the Aussie chase of 162.(SCORECARD) Also Read - 1st T20I India vs Australia 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes First Concussion Substitute to Win Player of The Match Award

The Australians had got off to a good start but Chahal removed Finch and Smith in his first two overs. He came back to get rid of Wade as the Aussie middle-order batsman looked for a big hit in the face of a rising required run rate. T Natarajan – 3/30 – was the other successful bowler as he picked the wickets of Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short and Mitchell Starc. The decision to bring in Chahal for Jadeja, who just before getting hit on his head was already limping did not please Australia coach Justin Langer who was seen discussing the issue with match referee David Boon. Also Read - IND vs AUS | You Can't be Challenging Medical Expert's Opinion: Aaron Finch on Concussion Substitute Controversy

HIGHLIGHTS IND vs AUS T20 2020 – INDIA (161/7) Beat AUSTRALIA (150/7) by 11 Runs

IND vs AUS T20I Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami Also Read - IND vs AUS | Concussion Replacements are a Strange Thing: Skipper Virat Kohli After Chahal's Match-Winning Spell

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis