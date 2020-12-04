

















India’s concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal, who came in for Ravindra Jadeja during Australia’s innings, picked three for 25 in his four overs to help India beat Australia by 11 runs in the first T20 International at the Manuka Oval on Friday. This was India’s sixth win over Australia in 10 T20Is on Australian soil. The win helped India take 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. India had earlier lost the ODI series 1-2. Chahal – 3/25, who took the field as Jadeja could not play as a bowler in Australia’s innings after taking a hit on his head off Mitchell Starc’s short ball during his unbeaten knock of 23-ball 44, took the important wickets of skipper Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Matthew Wade to dent the Aussie chase of 162.(SCORECARD) Also Read - 1st T20I India vs Australia 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes First Concussion Substitute to Win Player of The Match Award

The Australians had got off to a good start but Chahal removed Finch and Smith in his first two overs. He came back to get rid of Wade as the Aussie middle-order batsman looked for a big hit in the face of a rising required run rate. T Natarajan – 3/30 – was the other successful bowler as he picked the wickets of Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short and Mitchell Starc. The decision to bring in Chahal for Jadeja, who just before getting hit on his head was already limping did not please Australia coach Justin Langer who was seen discussing the issue with match referee David Boon. Also Read - IND vs AUS | You Can't be Challenging Medical Expert's Opinion: Aaron Finch on Concussion Substitute Controversy

HIGHLIGHTS IND vs AUS T20 2020 – INDIA (161/7) Beat AUSTRALIA (150/7) by 11 Runs

IND vs AUS T20I Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami Also Read - IND vs AUS | Concussion Replacements are a Strange Thing: Skipper Virat Kohli After Chahal's Match-Winning Spell

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis