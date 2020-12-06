

















HIGHLIGHTS India vs Australia 2nd T20I Cricket Updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Score of the three-match series being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Hardik Pandya smashed two sixes in the last over to take India to victory in the second T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. India have thus taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and bounced from the defeat they suffered in the ODI series before this. It also marks the first time since 2016 that India have managed to beat Australia in a T20I series home or away. Shikhar Dhawan's 52 and captain Virat Kohli's 40 along with a 22-ball 30 from KL Rahul helped India bring the equation down to 14 runs needed off the last over in their chase of a target of 195. Pandya, who had back-to-back fours in the second last over bowled by Andrew Tye, was on strike against Daniel Sams and took two runs off the first ball. He then hit the second ball wide of long-on and cleared the boundary.

After losing the ODI series, India have started the T20I leg with a bang. They thumped the Aussies in the first encounter and now would be eager to do the same here in the 2nd game of the series. Just like the Aussies did during the ODI series, Virat Kohl’s men will look to seal the series here only. Australia, on the other hand, would hope for a better outing. How will things turn around? What’s the update on Aaron Finch? How’s the pitch going to behave? We will bring all this news along with toss and team updates. Stay with us. Also Read - India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Dhawan, Kohli and Hardik fire as India seal T20I series at Sydney

All in all, it is set to be a cracker! Also Read - 2nd T20I: Matthew Wade Wins Internet as he Says 'Not Quick Enough as MS Dhoni' During India-Australia at SCG | WATCH

Australia Possible XI: Aaron Finch (c)/D’Arcy Short, Alex Carey (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood/Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

India Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah