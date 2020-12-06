Live Updates

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Master Blaster congratulates Team India on series win!

  • 5:49 PM IST

    Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, tells that they have done well in T20Is. Says that with two of their main players, Rohit and Bumrah, not playing and still winning two games is pleasing. Praises Natarajan and Shardul for their performance. Mentions Hardik’s performance and talks highly of Dhawan for the opening stand. Terms it a complete performance overall. Commenting on Pandya, Kohli says that Pandya is hungry and he will keep getting better. Tells that he plays with hear and lot of passion. On the fans, Kohli says the crowd’s noise push the team through. Tells by saying that they have won the series but they will look to win the last game too. On the scoop over fine leg, Kohli smiles and tells that he is learning it from de Villiers. Says that he told Pandya that Tye wasn’t expecting him to do that. Adds that Pandya joked that he and the entire team didn’t expect. Ends by saying that he will send a text to de Villiers and ask him if he liked that shot.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs AUS T20 2020 LIVE: Hardik Pandya named Player of the Match! He says that he likes to see the scoreboard and plan accordingly. Adds that he has been in situations like these and with his mistakes in the past, he knows that he has more time on hand than there actually is. Says that his game depends on confidence. Tells that he remembers the past games where the team has scored over 90 and 100 so he backs himself and the team. Praises the openers for the kind of start they gave. Tells that he felt that Natarajan deserved the Player of the Match and credits him a lot for his performance.

  • 5:41 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya named ‘Player of the Match’!

  • 5:37 PM IST

    IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live Cricket Updates: Matthew Wade, the Australia skipper says that leading the team was really exciting. Tells that he is really happy with his start but feels that he should’ve batted a bit longer. Feels that they couldn’t win crucial moments in the game. Praises the spinners for bowling really well. Ends by saying they couldn’t execute their plans well in the end.

  • 5:33 PM IST

    TAKE A BOW HARDIK PANDYA! The Indian dressing room which was on the edge of their seats just erupts and they are all smiles now. Pandya nails the final ball and India take the series. So it is even stevens now Australia take the ODIs and India take the T20I series with a game to go. Chasing a mammoth total of 195 India needed a strong start from their openers which they got only after they began on a cautious note. Once Rahul smacked Tye for a six on the free hit the Indian openers went bonkers as they smashed 19 off Maxwell’s one over. The duo added 56 in no time for the first wicket and just when both of them were settling in Rahul threw it away. Then came Kohli and the run flow took a different dimension. He along with Dhawan picked an odd boundary and rotated the strike. Dhawan though departed after his fifty But Kohli continued to muster the runs. He though departed at a crucial juncture but Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer in the middle ensured that they cross the fence in the end.

  • 5:25 PM IST

    KABOOM! Hardik Pandya finishes off in style at SCG!

  • 5:23 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs AUS T20 2020 LIVE: SIX! BOOM! What a way to win the game! What a strike from Hardik Pandya! What a player! A length ball, right in the slot, Pandya powers it over deep mid-wicket for a huge six. India win by 6 wickets and take an unassailable lead in this 3-game series. India (195/4 in 19.4 overs) Beat Australia (194/5)

  • 5:21 PM IST

    India vs Australia 2nd T20 2020 Live Cricket Score: SIX! In the slot and Hardik Pandya clubs it over long-on. Sams runs in and bowls it full and around off and middle, Pandya clobbers it over long-on for a biggie. 6 off 4 now. India are just a hit away. India 189/4 in 19.2 overs vs Australia (194/5)

  • 5:15 PM IST

    FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! Hardik Pandya nails the drive this time. Not good bowling from Tye. Full and wide outside off, Pandya slams it over extra cover for a boundary. 15 needed in 7 balls. India 180/4 in 18.5 overs vs Australia (194/5)

HIGHLIGHTS India vs Australia 2nd T20I Cricket Updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Score of the three-match series being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. See the latest India vs Australia Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live Score, India vs Australia Live match, India vs Australia Live score today, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live video, India vs Australia Live score today match, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live match score, India vs Australia Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 2nd T20I between India vs Australia from Sydney here. Hardik Pandya smashed two sixes in the last over to take India to victory in the second T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. India have thus taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and bounced from the defeat they suffered in the ODI series before this. It also marks the first time since 2016 that India have managed to beat Australia in a T20I series home or away. Shikhar Dhawan’s 52 and captain Virat Kohli’s 40 along with a 22-ball 30 from KL Rahul helped India bring the equation down to 14 runs needed off the last over in their chase of a target of 195. Pandya, who had back-to-back fours in the second last over bowled by Andrew Tye, was on strike against Daniel Sams and took two runs off the first ball. He then hit the second ball wide of long-on and cleared the boundary.See the latest IND vs AUS, India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Score, IND vs AUS T20 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score and IND vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD) Also Read - India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Didn't Expect to Hit Scoop Shot For 6: Will Ask AB de Villiers What he Thinks of That

After losing the ODI series, India have started the T20I leg with a bang. They thumped the Aussies in the first encounter and now would be eager to do the same here in the 2nd game of the series. Just like the Aussies did during the ODI series, Virat Kohl’s men will look to seal the series here only. Australia, on the other hand, would hope for a better outing. How will things turn around? What’s the update on Aaron Finch? How’s the pitch going to behave? We will bring all this news along with toss and team updates. Stay with us. Also Read - India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Dhawan, Kohli and Hardik fire as India seal T20I series at Sydney

HIGHLIGHTS T20 IND vs AUS – India 158/4 in 17 overs vs Australia (194/5) at SCG

All in all, it is set to be a cracker! Also Read - 2nd T20I: Matthew Wade Wins Internet as he Says 'Not Quick Enough as MS Dhoni' During India-Australia at SCG | WATCH

Australia Possible XI: Aaron Finch (c)/D’Arcy Short, Alex Carey (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood/Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

India Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah