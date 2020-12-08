

















Adam Zampa removes Hardik Pandya for 20 as Australia fight back versus India in 187 chase in the third and final T20I in Sydney. Mathew Wade and Glenn Maxwell hit the fifties to propel Australia to a solid total of 186/5 in 20 overs vs India in the third T20I. TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss as India elect to field vs Australia in the third and final T20I in Sydney. Riding on wicket-keeper-batsman Matthew Wade's 80 and Glenn Maxwell's 54 and a combined haul of five wickets for 64 runs in 10 overs by spinners Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa and Maxwell, Australia defeated India by 12 runs in the third and final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The win restored some pride for Australia as they had lost the series 2-1 after going down in the first two matches. The Aussies had won the ODI series 2-1 prior to the T20Is.

Riding on wicket-keeper-batsman Matthew Wade’s 80 and Glenn Maxwell’s 54 and a combined haul of five wickets for 64 runs in 10 overs by spinners Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa and Maxwell, Australia defeated India by 12 runs in the third and final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The win restored some pride for Australia as they had lost the series 2-1 after going down in the first two matches. The Aussies had won the ODI series 2-1 prior to the T20Is. India, who lost KL Rahul on just the second ball of the innings as the opener holed out to deep mid-wicket, kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the top-order caved in. Also Read - 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya Gives His Man of The Series Trophy to T. Natarajan After SCG Thriller Between IND-AUS Win, Gesture is Winning Hearts

Only skipper Virat Kohli kept up the fight, making 85 off 61 deliveries. At one point in time, it seemed that Kohli and Hardik Pandya would tilt the game in India’s favour as they took 20 runs in the 16th over and 13 runs in the 17th over to bring the equation down to 43 off 18 balls. However, Pandya was dismissed off the first ball of the 18th over for a 13-ball 20 and soon after that Kohli was dismissed on the first ball of the 19th over. Swepson was the star for Australia picking three for 23 in his four overs. He removed Shikhar Dhawan – 28 off 21, Sanju Samson – 10 off 9 and Shreyas Iyer – first-ball duck. Earlier, Wade’s 80 and a quick-fire 54 from Glenn Maxwell helped Australia set an imposing 187-run target for India. Also Read - India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Aaron Finch Praises Adam Zampa and Mitchell Swepson For Showing a Lot of Courage With Ball

Put into bat, Australia didn’t have a great start as they lost skipper Aaron Finch in the second over. Finch was caught by Hardik Pandya at mid-off off Washington Sundar and went back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. Wade, who was leading the hosts in the second T20I in the absence of injured Finch, however, kept scoring boundaries at the other end and carried the Australian innings forward. Australia moved to 51/1 at the end of the powerplay. Finch and Steve smith added 65 runs for the second-wicket before Smith was dismissed by Sundar in the 10th over at his individual score of 24.

AUS vs IND SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Matthew Wade (Captain), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, D”Arcy Short, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.