IND vs AUS A 2020 Scorecard 2nd Practice MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match Live Score of IND vs AUS A 3-day match being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Brilliant batting by Ben McDermott and Jack Wildermuth on a tricky surface. It's a tough lesson for Indians who started on a bright note with the ball but once the pink ball gets soft, run-scoring becomes easy. Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj strike early as India hurt Australia A in the second innings of the second practice match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Earlier, India declare on 386/4 in 2nd innings after Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari centuries in the 2nd practice Test.

Ben McDermott and Jack Wildermuth scored brilliant unbeaten hundreds but it was India who dominated the second warm-up game against Australia A which ended in a draw on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Chasing 473, Australia A reached 307/4 in the final session of the day when both teams decided to shake hands and end the match in a draw. McDermott remained not out at 107 while Wildermuth scored unbeaten 111. Earlier, India declared their second innings on their overnight score of 386/4, giving Australia A an improbable target on the final day of the pink-ball practice game. Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami once again provided the visitors with a great start as he sent back openers Joe Burns – 1 – and Marcus Harris – 5 – back to the dressing room within the first nine overs. Nic Maddinson, who came to bat at number three, also couldn’t stay long at the crease and became the victim of Mohammed Siraj after contributing with 14. With 25/3, Australia A looked to be in all sorts of trouble. However, skipper Alex Carey then stitched a 117-run partnership with McDermott to steady the innings. Both scored runs at a brisk pace and didn’t allow the Indian pacers to put pressure. Also Read - IND vs AUS Practice Match 2020 Report: Ben McDermott, Jack Wildermuth Slam Hundreds For Australia A in Drawn Game But India End With Lot of Positives

UPDATES And Score Today, AUS A 307/4, 108 vs IND (194 & 386/4) at SCG

AUS vs IND Playing XIs

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane C, Rishabh Pant wk, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Ashish Nehra Picks KL Rahul as Mayank Agarwal's Opening Partner For Pink-Ball Test

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Jack Wildermuth, Alex Carey C/wk, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Patrick Rowe, Harry Conway, Cameron Green.