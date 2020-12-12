

















Hanuma Vihari slams a brilliant hundred, Rishabh Pant also completes his ton as India's lead swell beyond the 450-mark versus Australia A in the second tour game at the SCG. Earlier, Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill slam fifties for India in the 2nd Tour game against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Indian batsmen piled runs in the second innings of the day-night warm-up game against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground with Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari scoring hundreds and Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal hitting half-centuries during the second day’s play. India closed the day at 386 for four with a lead of 472 runs as the Aussie attack, that included Test leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, came under the cosh. Pant smashed 103 off 73 balls with six sixes and nine fours while Vihari made 104 off 194 deliveries with 13 fours. Pant scored 22 runs off the last five balls of the day to race to his hundred. He was on 81 when the final over began. India were bowled out for 194 in the first innings but responded well to dismiss the Aussie A side for 108 as 20 wickets fell on the first day on Friday. Prithvi Shaw was dismissed early off the bowling Mark Steketee in the second innings on Saturday. Shaw drove uppishly and was caught at cover-point with the team score on four. However, both Agarwal and no.3 Shubman Gill then added 104 for the second wicket to grab the early initiative. The right-handed Gill was particularly impressive early on as he scored at a pace common in One-day Internationals, going at a run-a-ball and bringing up his half-century off just 49 balls. Gill played the cover drive well and also attacked the short deliveries. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020 | KL Rahul is Someone I’d Pay to Watch to Bat: Brian Lara

HIGHLIGHTS IND 386/4, 194, Lead AUS A (108) by 472 Runs at SCG

AUS vs IND SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur. Also Read - India vs Australia Tests: Marnus Labuschagne Ready to Open The Innings if Team Wants

Australia A: Matthew Wade (Captain), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, D”Arcy Short, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.