Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia Day-Night Test Live Score of IND vs AUS match being played at the Adelaide Cricket Ground. See the latest India vs Australia Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs AUS Day-Night Test 2020 Live Score, India vs Australia Live match, India vs Australia Live score today, IND vs AUS Day-Night Test 2020 Live video, India vs Australia Live score today match, IND vs AUS Day-Night Test 2020 Live match score, India vs Australia Live scorecard. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 4/55 and Umesh Yadav takes 3/40 India take crucial 53 runs lead over Australia on day 2 of the second Test in Adelaide. Ashwin picked up three wickets including the big wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head to put India in command versus Australia in the day-night Test on day 2. Earlier, Mitchell Starc 4/53 and Pat Cummins 3/49 star with the ball for Australia as they bowl out India for a modest 244 on day of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval. See the latest IND vs AUS, India vs Australia Day-Night Test 2020 Live Score, IND vs AUS Day-Night Test 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score and IND vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD) Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Streaming Live Cricket Match

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked four for 55 while pacer Umesh Yadav scalped three for 40 as India took handy 53-run first innings lead against Australia, who were bowled out for 191 on the second day of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. India ended the second day’s play at nine for the loss of Prithvi Shaw’s wicket to take the overall lead to 62. India had made 244 in their first innings. Ashwin had got the prized wicket of Steve Smith for just one in the second session as India wrested the initiative early. The off-break bowler followed it up with the wickets of Travis Head, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon. Aussie skipper Tim Paine scored an unbeaten 73 to take the fight to the Indian camp while Marnus Labuschagne made 47. The hosts were reduced to 111 for seven at one point in time. The Indian pacers then off to a great start and bowled great line and length, not allowing Australian openers — Matthew Wade and Joe Burns — to get off the mark for the first 28 balls. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Ravichandran Ashwin And Co. Star as India Take 62-Run Lead Against Australia in Adelaide

HIGHLIGHTS IND 9/1 & 244 vs AUS (191) – STUMPS at Adelaide Oval

Squads

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st Test | Australia Batsmen Underestimated Ravichandran Ashwin: Ricky Ponting

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep Yadav.