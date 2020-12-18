Live Updates

  • 5:32 PM IST

    Fantastic day of cricket in Adelaide!

  • 5:32 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score: On we move to Day 3. The first couple of hours should decide the course of this game. If Australia manage to take wickets regularly, they will be in this game. If India do not lose more than 2 wickets and get more than 60-70 runs in the afternoon session, it would mean that they are effectively 130-140 for 3 from where, they can dictate terms and shut the hosts out of this match. Join us for all the action from 2.30 pm local – 9.30 AM IST. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

  • 5:29 PM IST

    Shaw would be gutted for having missed out on this match, which might also be his last, given hi returns and the demand to get in Shubman Gill. India could have easily been 2 down but Mayank Agarwal lives to fight on Saturday. A tense passage of play, with the score reading 9/1 but overall, in terms of the game situation, India are well-placed, effectively being 62/1.

  • 5:28 PM IST

    India vs Australia Test Live Score and Updates: A day which was not kind to batsmen. 15 wickets fell overall, for just 209 runs, in roughly 80 overs. A day of attrition, felt largely by Australia because after all the hard work put in by their bowlers on Day 1, they put up a really average batting display. In a timid approach, one can say, where the batsmen hardly tried to score, the wickets eventually went to the Indian bowlers and in spite of losing an early wicket, they will believe they are in the driver’s seat. Life is tough. So is cricket. This is what Prithvi Shaw would be feeling. With every forward press from Bumrah, actually invoking applause from everyone in the dressing room of India,

  • 5:09 PM IST

    That’s STUMPS in Adelaide on Day 2!

  • 5:08 PM IST

    MAIDEN OVER! On a length, outside off from Pat Cumins, Jasprit Bumrah leaves it for Paine to collect. STUMPS ON DAY 2, INDIA LEAD BY 62! This Test match has picked up a frenetic pace. We are already into the third innings even before finishing Day 2. On a normal Test wicket, this seems like an evenly-poised match, but in this scenario, India are way ahead. India 9/1 & 244, lead Australia (191) by 62 runs in Adelaide | Mayank 5*, Cummins 1/6

  • 5:01 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Pat Cummins removes Prithvi Shaw for 4. If Mitch doesn’t get you, Pat will. And Pat deserves a pat on his back. He could have been frustrated after a very trying first over but he eventually gets one of the openers. Pretty much similar to the way Starc got Shaw on Thursday. A length ball, outside off, Shaw looks to defend but there is a big gap between his bat and pad. The naughty ball exposes that gap. Does just enough to get back in, go through the gap, perhaps take a tiny little inside edge and shatter the woodwork behind. India 7/1 & 244, lead Australia (191) by 60 runs

  • 4:52 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs Australia LIVE: EDGED BUT DROPPED! It is captain Paine who has no one else to blame. Cummins finally gets it right, landing it on a length outside off and getting it to move away. Agarwal feels for it, looking to push but only manages a thick outside edge, due to the late movement. It dips on its way behind, between the keeper and first slip. Tim Paine dives to his right but cannot quite make it stick in his glove. Would that have carried to first slip? Guess it might have. India 7/0 & 244, lead Australia (191) by 60 runs

  • 4:44 PM IST

    India vs Australia Test Live Score and Updates: We are back for the second innings – Indian openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal stride out to the middle. Shaw will take the strike. Mitchell Starc will open the attack for Australia. Interestingly, this is the first time in eight day-night Tests Australia have failed to secure a first innings lead. Here we go!

  • 4:33 PM IST

    India take a ‘crucial lead’ vs Australia in Adelaide!

IND vs AUS 2020 Test MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

India vs Australia Day-Night Test Live Score of IND vs AUS match being played at the Adelaide Cricket Ground. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 4/55 and Umesh Yadav takes 3/40 India take crucial 53 runs lead over Australia on day 2 of the second Test in Adelaide. Ashwin picked up three wickets including the big wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head to put India in command versus Australia in the day-night Test on day 2. Earlier, Mitchell Starc 4/53 and Pat Cummins 3/49 star with the ball for Australia as they bowl out India for a modest 244 on day of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked four for 55 while pacer Umesh Yadav scalped three for 40 as India took handy 53-run first innings lead against Australia, who were bowled out for 191 on the second day of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. India ended the second day’s play at nine for the loss of Prithvi Shaw’s wicket to take the overall lead to 62. India had made 244 in their first innings. Ashwin had got the prized wicket of Steve Smith for just one in the second session as India wrested the initiative early. The off-break bowler followed it up with the wickets of Travis Head, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon. Aussie skipper Tim Paine scored an unbeaten 73 to take the fight to the Indian camp while Marnus Labuschagne made 47. The hosts were reduced to 111 for seven at one point in time. The Indian pacers then off to a great start and bowled great line and length, not allowing Australian openers — Matthew Wade and Joe Burns — to get off the mark for the first 28 balls. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Ravichandran Ashwin And Co. Star as India Take 62-Run Lead Against Australia in Adelaide

HIGHLIGHTS IND 9/1 & 244 vs AUS (191) – STUMPS at Adelaide Oval

Squads

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st Test | Australia Batsmen Underestimated Ravichandran Ashwin: Ricky Ponting

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep Yadav.