Hello everyone and a very warm welcome to our live coverage from the series-opening first ODI between India and England to be played in Pune today. We will be bringing you all the latest updates from the contest, score updates, records set or broken among others.  See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Live video, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 1st ODI2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket IND vs ENG Live updates here. India beat England by 66 runs runs in the first One-day International with debutants all-rounder Krunal Pandya (58 not out off 31 balls) and speedster M. Prasidh Krishna (4/54) playing key roles with bat and ball in Pune on Tuesday. India made 317/5 wickets in their allotted 50 overs while England were bowled out for 251 in 42.1 overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Both Krunal and Krishna set records, with the former scoring the fastest half-century in ODIs and the latter recording best figures by an Indian on ODI debut. (SCORECARD) Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Report: Debutants Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya Shine as India Beat England to Take 1-0 lead

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Also Read - IPL 2021 Official Anthem: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Dance Together in Viral Video | WATCH

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran Also Read - A Year Since COVID-19 Disruption: How Sports in India Adapted to Pandemic

    What a comeback from the Indian bowlers! Just as in boxing, it does not matter who hits the first blow but what matters is who hits the telling blows. The Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Bairstow and Roy but they hung in there. They did not throw the towel and that courage and spirit reaped rewards. Debutant Prasidh Krishna showed his mettle in just his first game as he came back strongly to start the comeback. He got rid of Roy and Stokes and then added the wicket of Billings and Tom Curran to finish with the best figures on ODI debut by an Indian. Thakur joined him and got the big 3 of Bairstow, Morgan, and Buttler. Bhuvi continued to show why he is underrated and a genius, finishing with 2 and never going for plenty. Krunal too got a wicket to round of a perfect debut. Kuldeep had a tough outing as he was the only bowler not to get a wicket.

    India vs England ODI Live Cricket Score: A supreme comeback from Team India! They were looking at a demoralizing loss at one stage but this Indian side has once again showed its mettle and snatched victory from what looked like an inevitable defeat. And for the first time in this series, they take a 1-0 lead! A complete capitulation from England! Their middle order failed to arrive tonight and that has caused them the game here. Chasing 318, on a belter of a pitch, England got off the blocks with a bang! The opening pair of Roy and Bairstow came out all guns blazing and gave them a dream start with Bairstow taking the charge. The duo added 135 in just 86 balls. Then started the downfall. Roy departed and that changed the momentum of the game. England all of a sudden went into a shell. None of the batters after that could muster a real stand and wickets started going in heaps. Bairstow’s 94 off just 66 balls went in vain as none of the middle order could conbvert their start and from 135/0 they were bundled out for 251! This England side has quality but also has the knack of blowing away games! A problem that will need addressing.

    IND vs ENG ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Prasidh Krishna removes Tom Curran for 11. Krishna finishes the match with 4 wickets for 54 runs! Full on off from Krishna, Curran looks to go big but gets a top edge. It goes towards third man where Bhuvneshwar Kumar runs and takes a good catch. INDIA (317/5) BEAT ENGLAND (251 All-Out) BY 66 RUNS TO TAKE 1-0 LEAD in 3-MATCH SERIES | Bairstow 94, Roy 46; Krishna 4/54, Thakur 3/37

    Live Score IND vs ENG Cricket Today: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets his second wicket, Adil Rashid gone for a duck. Good length delivery outside off from Bhuvi, Adil Rashid looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where KL Rahul takes a comfortable catch. England 241/9 in 39.3 overs vs India (317/5)

    India vs England 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Dot to finish the over! A very good day at the office for debutant, Krunal Pandya! First with the bat and now with the ball. After starting off expensively, he has come back and finished with figures of 10-0-59-1! ENG 240/8 in 39 overs vs IND (317/5)

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Krunal Pandya gets his first wicket in ODIs in his final over of the innings. The wheels have completely fallen off this chase. A timid and poor performance from the English middle order. Floated delivery on middle from Krunal, Sam comes down the track and looks to go downtown. He mistimes his shot and it falls ahead of long-off. Substitute, Shubman Gill comes running in from the deep and takes a good catch.

    Bhuvi picks up the important wicket, Moeen Ali gone for 30!