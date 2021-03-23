IND vs ENG 1st ODI MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Online

Hello everyone and a very warm welcome to our live coverage from the series-opening first ODI between India and England to be played in Pune today. We will be bringing you all the latest updates from the contest, score updates, records set or broken among others. India beat England by 66 runs runs in the first One-day International with debutants all-rounder Krunal Pandya (58 not out off 31 balls) and speedster M. Prasidh Krishna (4/54) playing key roles with bat and ball in Pune on Tuesday. India made 317/5 wickets in their allotted 50 overs while England were bowled out for 251 in 42.1 overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Both Krunal and Krishna set records, with the former scoring the fastest half-century in ODIs and the latter recording best figures by an Indian on ODI debut.

IND vs ENG FULL ODI SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran