India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score

Here you can check the Live Score of India vs England 2021 4th Test, Day 1 and latest match updates. Also you can follow the live blog and match summary from Ahmedabad and check the details of 4th Test. Other information that you can search for are the Live Streaming Details of IND vs ENG 4th Test in Motera. Check Cricket Score and Updates IND vs ENG 2021 India vs England Score, 4th Test, Day 1. Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs England 2021, 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score match between India and England being played at Narendra Modi Stadium. Also Read - India vs England, 4th Test: Axar, Ashwin Share Seven Wickets to Give Hosts The Upper Hand

Live Updates

  • 5:07 PM IST

    So, the day began on a bright note for England with captain Joe Root calling it correctly at the coin toss and expectedly opting to bat first. However, by the eighth over, both English openers were back in the hunt with left-arm spinner Axar Patel accounting for both of them in his successive overs. The fall of Joe Root further pushed England on the backfoot before Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope tried reviving the innings. Stokes made 55 before falling to Washington Sundar. Somehow, England managed to cross the 200-run mark, largely thanks to Zak Crawley who made 46 off 74. They were eventually bowled out for 205 with Axar taking four while Ashwin taking three. However, James Anderson jolted India early trapping Shubman Gill lbw for a duck in the very first over. However, Cheteshwar Pujara (15*) and Rohit Sharma (8*) ensured there was no further damage.

  • 4:57 PM IST

    And that’s stumps. India 24/1, trail England by 181 runs on Day 1.

  • 4:31 PM IST

    A small statistical update: India have avoided the follow-on – they needed to score 6. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are in the middle together, much before they would have thought to be joining forces together. Score 7/1 in 6 overs

  • 4:15 PM IST

    James Anderson is joined by Ben Stokes who is probably opening the bowling for the first time in his Test career. Remember – England have fielded two specialist spinners.

  • 4:06 PM IST

    India vs England 4th Test Live: WICKET! Sensational start for England as James Anderson has trapped Shubman Gill for a three-ball duck. Gill has reviewed this but the decision stays. India haven’t lost it as it was the umpire’s call. A long walk back for the India opener who must be disappointed. India 0/1 in 0.3 overs

  • 4:02 PM IST

    India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma stride out to the middle. Not a tall ask by any stretch. England must feel they have fallen 150-180 runs short on what is the best batting track since the first Test in Chennai. James Anderson with the new ball.

  • 3:53 PM IST

    England 205-all out. Ravichandran Ashwin gets rid of Jack Leach after he’s given out lbw by the on-field umpire. Leach reviews but the decision will remain as it is. Ashwin finishes with figures of 3/47 as combining with his junior Axar Patel (4/68) he has stopped England at a low score after they opted to bat early on Thursday.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    200 up for England. With a four off Ravichandran Ashwin, Jack Leach takes England past the 200-run mark in Motera. Batting with his is James Anderson who is batting on 9 that includes a boundary off a reverse sweep. England 205/9 in 75 overs

  • 3:35 PM IST

    England vs India Live Updates: OUT! Dom Bess has been given out lbw off Axar Patel but he immediately calls for a review. He looked quite confident. But it’s all reds and Bess will have to walk back after having made 3 off 16. England nine down. James Anderson is the 11th batter in. Score 189/9 in 70.4 overs

  • 3:32 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Updates: Wicket no. 3 for Axar Patel. This is proper brain-fade moment for Daniel Lawrence. He had done well for his 46 but somehow decided he had to take the aggressive route against Axar and charged down the track only to get beaten all ends and was stumped. His 74-ball stay saw him hitting eight fours. England have lost their eighth wicket. Score 188/8 in 70.1 overs