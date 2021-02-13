

















Rohit Sharma 161, Ajinkya Rahane 67 power India to 30/6 vs England on day 1 of the second Test in Chennai. Jack Leach and Moeen Ali pick up crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane respectively as England hurt India in the final session. Jack Leach and Moeen Ali strike as Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Puajra fall in quick succession, England hurt India. Virat Kohli wins Toss, India opt to bat vs England in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Olly Stone removes Shubman Gill for a duck, England spoil India start on day 1 of India vs England 2nd Test.

Rohit Sharma scored his seventh Test century — his first one year and after eight innings — to help India reach the 300 for six wickets on the first day of the second Test against England at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahene scored 67 while Rishabh Pant was batting on 33 at close. The other unbeaten batsman was debutant Axar Patel, who was on five, on a pitch that had started assisting spin from the first hour of the day. Also Read - Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant - Fans Cheer For India Wicketkeeper During 2nd Test at Chennai is Unmissable | WATCH VIDEO

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS – India 300/6 vs England at STUMPS in Chennai

Rohit’s counter-attacking 161 off 231 balls, and his 162-run partnership with Rahane helped India recover following a poor start after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat. Later in the day, Pant (56 balls, 5x4s, 1×6) put up a 35-run stand with R. Ashwin – 13. Axar has so far played seven balls so far and hit one boundary. India, who lost three wickets in the first session, didn’t lose any in the second session and both Sharma and Rahane handled the England bowlers with ease. Rohit, who was struggling to get a big score since his return to Test cricket last month, took the attack to the English bowlers in a confident manner. The 33-year-old batsman raced to 80 off 78 deliveries (13x4s, 1×6) to take India to 106 for three wickets at lunch despite India losing three wickets. Also Read - India vs England 2021: Gautam Gambhir Reacts on Umpiring Howler Controversy Involving Anil Chaudhary

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.