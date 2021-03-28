India vs England 3rd ODI MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Sam Curran's brilliant 95-run knock goes in vain as India beat England by 7 runs in the third and final ODI in Pune on Sunday. With this, India won the three-match series 2-1. India survived a scare from England all-rounder Sam Curran – 95 not out off 83 balls – as they managed to beat England by a slender 7-run margin in the third and final ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium , Pune on Sunday night to clinch the 3-match ODI series 2-1. Curran, who got a couple of lives, including one on 22, had walked in with England looking down the barrel at 168 for the loss of six wickets. They still needed 162 runs in 146 balls and when Moeen Ali was dismissed as the seventh man with the score on 200, it seemed all over. But Curran stitched a 57-run partnership with Adil Rashid – 19 – for the eighth wicket and then added 60 runs with Mark Wood – 14 – for the ninth, to bring England within 13 runs of victory. India score 329-all out against England in the third ODI in Pune on Sunday.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan.

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk/C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.