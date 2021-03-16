IND vs ENG 3rd T20I MATCH HIGHLIGHTS ONLINE

Jos Buttler slams a quickfire half-century off 26 balls to put England in the driver's seat in the third T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Yuzvendra Chahal removes Jason Roy for 9 as India hurt England early in 157 chase in the third T20I in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli slams his 27th half-century in T20I cricket and played a top knock of unbeaten 77 to propel India to 156/6 in 20 overs vs England. Earlier, Eoin Morgan wins Toss as England opt to bowl vs India in the third T20I of the five-match series. Also Read - India vs England 3rd T20I Report: Jos Buttler, Mark Wood Star as England Beat India by 8 Wickets to Take 2-1 Lead in 5-Match Series

England bowlers’ early strikes and tight bowling in the initial phase of the Indian innings followed by opener Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 83 led their team to a crushing eight-wicket win in the third T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. With the victory, England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The first six overs turned out to be the difference in the match. India could make just 24 for three in the powerplay stage whereas England cruised to 57/1 thanks to Buttler’s strokeplay. Also Read - KL Rahul Has Been a Champion Player: Virat Kohli Defends India Opener's Lean Patch

HIGHLIGHTS England (158/2) Beat India (156/6) by 8 Wickets

Chasing a 157-run target, England began well raising 23 for the first wicket before Jason Roy – 9 off 13 balls – was dismissed. However, Buttler (83 off 52 balls, 5x4s, 4x6s) kept up the charge as England took 14 off Chahal’s first over — the innings’ fourth — and followed it up with 16 runs in the fifth over of the innings bowled by Shardul Thakur. Buttler’s partner, Dawid Malan who is also a big-hitter, played second fiddle and kept rotating the strike before he was out stumped off the bowling of Washington Sundar. Jonny Bairstow – 40 not out off 28 balls – then added an unbeaten 77 runs for the third wicket to see England home. Also Read - Virat Kohli Loses Cool on Shardul Thakur After Lazy Fielding Effort During 3rd T20I

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli had hammered an unbeaten – 77 off 46 balls – to help India reach 156/6 in 20 overs. Kohli played a captain’s knock once again, following the unbeaten and match-winning 73 he made in the second T20I, as wickets around him kept falling.

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone.