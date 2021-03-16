IND vs ENG 3rd T20I MATCH HIGHLIGHTS ONLINE

Jos Buttler slams a quickfire half-century off 26 balls to put England in the driver's seat in the third T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Yuzvendra Chahal removes Jason Roy for 9 as India hurt England early in 157 chase in the third T20I in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli slams his 27th half-century in T20I cricket and played a top knock of unbeaten 77 to propel India to 156/6 in 20 overs vs England. Earlier, Eoin Morgan wins Toss as England opt to bowl vs India in the third T20I of the five-match series.

England bowlers’ early strikes and tight bowling in the initial phase of the Indian innings followed by opener Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 83 led their team to a crushing eight-wicket win in the third T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. With the victory, England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The first six overs turned out to be the difference in the match. India could make just 24 for three in the powerplay stage whereas England cruised to 57/1 thanks to Buttler’s strokeplay. Also Read - KL Rahul Has Been a Champion Player: Virat Kohli Defends India Opener's Lean Patch

HIGHLIGHTS England (158/2) Beat India (156/6) by 8 Wickets

Chasing a 157-run target, England began well raising 23 for the first wicket before Jason Roy – 9 off 13 balls – was dismissed. However, Buttler (83 off 52 balls, 5x4s, 4x6s) kept up the charge as England took 14 off Chahal’s first over — the innings’ fourth — and followed it up with 16 runs in the fifth over of the innings bowled by Shardul Thakur. Buttler’s partner, Dawid Malan who is also a big-hitter, played second fiddle and kept rotating the strike before he was out stumped off the bowling of Washington Sundar. Jonny Bairstow – 40 not out off 28 balls – then added an unbeaten 77 runs for the third wicket to see England home. Also Read - Virat Kohli Loses Cool on Shardul Thakur After Lazy Fielding Effort During 3rd T20I

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli had hammered an unbeaten – 77 off 46 balls – to help India reach 156/6 in 20 overs. Kohli played a captain’s knock once again, following the unbeaten and match-winning 73 he made in the second T20I, as wickets around him kept falling.

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone.

Live Updates

  • 11:12 PM IST

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live Updates: Nothing to speak about the Indian bowling as only Washington Sundar looked good as he ended with figures of 1/26. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar was at his best with the ball but was not in the wickets. Rest all the bowlers were a feast for the rampaging Buttler. Chahal bagged a wicket too but was on the expensive side. A bit of sloppy fielding too contributed in India’s poor effort with the ball. overall a lot to ponder for Kohli on his bowling strategy while bowling second. Earlier in the game, India after being put into bat were in deep waters at 24/3 after the first 6 overs. If not for some late hitting from Virat Kohli who brought up his second fifty of the series India could have ended much below of what they achieved. The star for England was Mark Wood who rocked India early with his 3 wickets. Archer, Jordan and Wood were clobbered during the end but it did not spoil their efforts early on. In the end, their batsmen made a feast of the chase as Buttler and Bairstow finished the things off. Let’s hear it from Mark Wood of what he felt about his performance today.

  • 11:06 PM IST

    A clinical chase from England there sees them chase down the target of 157 without breaking a sweat. And who does for them? It is none other than the Fiery Jos Buttler. His powerful innings just snatched away all the hope India had of defending it. Chasing a total of 157 England needed a strong opening partnership. But they lost Roy inside the Powerplay. But Buttler and Malan had other ideas as they combined to stitch a 58-run stand. Though a brain fade led to Malan losing his wicket but Buttler came back to his destructive best as he notched up his 11th T20I fifty to seal the deal by remaining unbeaten on 83. Bairstow gave him good company as he remained unbeaten on 48. The duo combined for a 76-run stand to take England home with ease.

  • 11:04 PM IST

    England beat India, take 2-1 lead in 5-match series!

  • 11:04 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates 3rd T20I: FOUR! Jonny Bairstow finishes it off in style! Short ball outside off from Thakur, Bairstow slaps it over covers and gets a boundary to seal the game. England (158/2 in 18.2 overs) beat India (156/6) by 8 Wickets. ENGLAND WIN BY 8 WICKETS!

  • 11:02 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Nicely played! Back of a length delivery outside off from Shardul Thakur, Jonny Bairstow pulls it over mid-wicket, in no man’s land, and gets a boundary. England 154/2 in 18.1 overs vs India (156/6)

  • 10:36 PM IST

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: FOUR! WHAT A SHOT! Premeditated but gets the result. Jonny Bairstow getting back in his touch! Knuckle ball outside off, Bairstow shuffles inside his crease and paddles it over fine leg for a boundary. England 147/2 in 17.2 overs vs India (156/6)

  • 10:30 PM IST

    TOP EDGE AND FOUR! Good length ball on off, Jonny Bairstow looks to hit it across the line but gets a top edge which goes over the third man region for a boundary. ENG 136/2 in 16.1 overs vs IND (156/6)

  • 10:29 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates 3rd T20I: DROPPED! Virat Kohli, the skipper, himself has put one down. Floated on middle from Chahal, Buttler brings out the reverse sweep. He hits it hard and flat but uppish to the right of backward point. Kohli dives to that side but cannot hold onto the catch. The batters take two as the ball goes behind the Indian skipper. England 127/2 in 15 overs vs India (156/6)

  • 10:20 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: SIX! Buttler clears the boundary with ease! Loopy ball on middle from Sundar, Buttler clears his front leg and then smacks it over long-on for a maximum. Earlier in the over, Bairstow works it past the short fine leg fielder. Thakur runs across from deep square leg but fails to stop it as it goes for a boundary. 13 from the over – England 120/2 in 14 overs, need 37 runs to win vs India (156/6)

  • 10:16 PM IST

    5 from the over! An inswinger from Bhuvneshwar Kumar Buttler plays it to mid-wicket and there is a yes-no kind of a thing for a single but Jonny Bairstow is sent back. He dives back as the throw comes at his end. England 107/2 in 13 overs vs India (156/6)