IND vs ENG 4th T20I MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Cricket UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 4th T20I Live Score of IND vs ENG Live match being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket IND vs ENG Live updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live video, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 4th T20I between India vs England from Ahmedabad here. Pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/30) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) put in an inspirational performance, using change of pace to good effect, to power India to an eight-run victory in the fourth T20 International against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday. The win brought the five-match series level at 2-2, keeping it alive. England, who were set a target of 186 lost the third match’s hero Jos Buttler early but kept themselves in the chase through Jason Roy – 40 off 27 balls, Jonny Bairstow – 25 off 19 – and Ben Stokes – 46 runs off 23 balls – and looked well set to chase the target and at 140/4 in 16 overs needed 46 off 24 deliveries, a very achievable equation. However, two wickets off two balls by Shardul Thakur (3/42) in his third over pegged England back. Thakur’s change in pace surprised both Stokes and Eoin Morgan (4) as they fell in successive deliveries caught in the deep. Eoin Morgan wins Toss as England opt to bowl versus India. Rahul Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav replace Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan in Team India playing 11. (SCORECARD) Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Gives His Opinion on Controversial Suryakumar's Dismissal: "Why There Can't be I Don't Know Call"

CRICKET HIGHLIGHTS TODAY India (185/8) Beat England (177/8) by 8 Runs

Virat Kohli-led Team India would aim to take the toss out of the equation and put up a much improved all-round show against a formidable England in their to bid to level the series in the fourth T20I on Thursday. The template of win the toss and bowl has been set in the series with the chasing team getting home rather comfortably. However, India skipper Kohli has repeatedly stressed on the need to do well whether they are posting totals or chasing as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup at home later this year. In the two games, they lost after batting first, India struggled in the powerplay, which impacted their final total despite one batsman – Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli respectively – going on to make a significant contribution. A lot of it was down to KL Rahul not being amongst the runs but Kohli made it amply clear that the Karnataka batsman and Rohit Sharma remain their preferred opening combination. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan Takes Cheeky Dig on Captain Virat Kohli After Rohit Sharma Leads India to Win in 4th T20I