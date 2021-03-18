IND vs ENG 4th T20I MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Cricket UPDATES ONLINE

Pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/30) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) put in an inspirational performance, using change of pace to good effect, to power India to an eight-run victory in the fourth T20 International against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday. The win brought the five-match series level at 2-2, keeping it alive. England, who were set a target of 186 lost the third match's hero Jos Buttler early but kept themselves in the chase through Jason Roy – 40 off 27 balls, Jonny Bairstow – 25 off 19 – and Ben Stokes – 46 runs off 23 balls – and looked well set to chase the target and at 140/4 in 16 overs needed 46 off 24 deliveries, a very achievable equation. However, two wickets off two balls by Shardul Thakur (3/42) in his third over pegged England back. Thakur's change in pace surprised both Stokes and Eoin Morgan (4) as they fell in successive deliveries caught in the deep. Eoin Morgan wins Toss as England opt to bowl versus India. Rahul Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav replace Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan in Team India playing 11. (SCORECARD) Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Gives His Opinion on Controversial Suryakumar's Dismissal: "Why There Can't be I Don't Know Call"

CRICKET HIGHLIGHTS TODAY India (185/8) Beat England (177/8) by 8 Runs

Virat Kohli-led Team India would aim to take the toss out of the equation and put up a much improved all-round show against a formidable England in their to bid to level the series in the fourth T20I on Thursday. The template of win the toss and bowl has been set in the series with the chasing team getting home rather comfortably. However, India skipper Kohli has repeatedly stressed on the need to do well whether they are posting totals or chasing as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup at home later this year.  In the two games, they lost after batting first, India struggled in the powerplay, which impacted their final total despite one batsman – Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli respectively – going on to make a significant contribution. A lot of it was down to KL Rahul not being amongst the runs but Kohli made it amply clear that the Karnataka batsman and Rohit Sharma remain their preferred opening combination.

Live Updates

  • 11:38 PM IST

    All Set for ‘Series Decider’ on Saturday!

  • 11:32 PM IST

    A brilliant bowling display from India. They came back strongly after being criticized in their last game for poor bowling. They bowled superbly with the dew playing its part. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar started with a maiden and then what unfolded was a strong bowling display from the Indian bowlers. Pandya, Thakur and Chahar supported him well. The only disappointment was Washington Sundar who leaked 52 runs in his 4 overs. And a brilliant last over from Shardul Thakur sees India win the game. Though a close one but India won’t mind. Overall a good display of slower bowling and good fielding see India keep the series alive.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    Live Cricket Updates IND vs ENG 4th T20: A brilliant competitive cricket from England and India. In the end, the team that played well won and it is India who have won the game to square off the series 2-2 with the decider to play now. But a sheer nail-biter of a game as England kept the home team on their toes till the last ball of the game. Chasing a huge total in excess of 180 runs need a strong solid opening partnership. which England failed to get as they lost Buttler early. Then they lost Malan and Roy in quick succession. Before, Stokes and Bairstow joined hands to take England back on track with a 65-run association. But three quick wickets in the end, derailed their hopes as they went down fighting despite some effort from their bowlers.

  • 11:22 PM IST

    Suryakumar’s blitz, Shardul’s game-changing over keep India alive in series!

  • 11:21 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score and Updates: Swing and a miss! India have done it! They have won the game and leveled the series. Slower ball outside off, Archer swings but to no avail. INDIA WIN BY 8 RUNS! India (185/8) beat England (177/8) by 8 runs to level 5-match series 2-2.

  • 11:20 PM IST

    India vs England 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul Thakur removes Chris Jordan for 12. He redeems himself. Jordan cannot get the distance like Archer did and India have sealed this game as long as the next ball is a legal ball. Length ball wide outside off. It is the knuckle ball, Jordan hits it over mid-off but does not get the distance and hits it straight to Hardik in the deep. He makes no mistake. ENG 177/8 in 19.5 overs vs IND (185/8)

  • 11:15 PM IST

    India vs England T20 Live Cricket Score: SIX! SMOKED! 12 needed off 3! Jofra Archer, you beauty! He has kept England in this game. Short on off from Thakur, the dry ball has skided off the surface. Archer pulls it and pulls it nicely to get it over mid-wicket for a biggie. England 174/7 in 19.3 overs vs India (185/8)

  • 11:13 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG 4th T20: FOUR! England are still in this! Full around off from Shardul, Archer is standing inside his stumps. Archer hits is straight down the ground between long-on and long off for a boundary. England need 18 off 4 balls.

  • 11:09 PM IST

    FOUR! 23 needed off the last over now! Length ball outside off, Archer comes down the track and gets enough on it to send it over short third man. The ball races to the fence. England 163/7 in 19 overs vs India (185/8)

  • 11:06 PM IST

    India vs England T20 Live Score and Updates: OUT! BOWLED! Brilliant from Hardik Pandya. Just 6 off the over and he has finished with his second wicket. He finishes with 2/16 from his 4 overs. Absolutely phenomenal from Kung-Fu Pandya. Once again he takes the pace off the ball and rolls his fingers on this one. It is on the middle, Sam Curran goes for the big slog to the on side. He gets a bottom edge, and the ball rolls behind to hit the middle pole. Curran has no idea where the ball is and till the time he realizes the zing bails are on the turf. ENG 153/7 in 18 overs vs IND (185/8)