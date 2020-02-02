Live Updates

  • 4:16 PM IST

    BREAKING: India Beat New Zealand by 7 Runs to Complete 5-0 Sweep. Ish Sodhi brought New Zealand close, by smoking two sixes off Thakur in the final over, but with 9 needed off 2, he missed connecting. None the less, it’s 5-0 for India, first team to do so in T20Is. Tremendous stuff.

  • 4:07 PM IST

    Bumrah nails another yorker to finish with 3/12. New Zealand need 21 off the last over. Can Sodhi and Bennett pull it off or will India secure a 5-0 whitewash?

  • 3:54 PM IST

    That’s the big wicket. Ross Taylor nicks Navdeep Saini for 53. New Zealand have choked again. From 116/3, they’ve slipped to 133/8. losing five wickets for 17 runs. There hasn’t been a boundary scored in six overs.

  • 3:52 PM IST

    Two wickets in the over from Shardul Thakur has brought India right back in the game. First, an off-cutter to dismiss Mitchell Santner and two balls later, Scott Kuggeleijn picks the fielder at deep cover. New Zealand need 31 off the last three, and a 5-0 whitewash looms big

  • 3:35 PM IST

    OUT! Fast, furious and timber. Bumrah yorks and cleans up Daryl Mitchell. New Zealand lose another. The batsman has no clue. Wonderful decision to bring Bumrah back. Right then, New Zealand lose two in quick succession. India have a sniff. 119 for 5 in 14 overs

  • 3:27 PM IST

    OUT! Siefert falls to Saini after fifty. New Zealand lose their 4th wicket for 116. Right after his fifty, Siefert tries to give himself room but excellent bowling from Navdeep Saini who follows the batsman and bangs the ball towards to his body. Siefert can’t get hold of it to offer Samson a simple catch at short midwicket.

  • 3:22 PM IST

    Back-to-back half-centuries for Tim Siefert. He has been outstanding in finding the gaps and scoring there. He dispatched a loopy legspinner from Chahal over sweeper cover and disdainfully hit Jasprit Bumrah for a boundary at deep midwicket. New Zealand 116 for 3 and needed just 49 off 46. This should be their game, but didn’t we all think so in the previous two T20Is as well?

  • 3:17 PM IST
    Most expensive over by an Indian in T20Is

    – 34 by Shivam Dube v NZ Mount Maunganui 2020
    – 32 by Stuart Binny v WI Lauderhill 2016
    – 26 by Suresh Raina v SA Johannesburg 2012
  • 3:12 PM IST

    An over to remember for New Zealand, and one to forget for Shivam Dube: Ross Taylor tucks into Shuvam Dube, taking him for 34 in his first over. Four sixes, one four and a NO-BALL. This could well be the turning point of the match. Playing his 100th T20I, Taylor has brought the required rate down to less than 7. New Zealand are now in this – just 64 needed off 57

  • 3:03 PM IST

    Siefert survives a run out chance, barely makes it going for the second as the third umpire declared him not out, with the bat just making the crease. He follows it with a four towards deep midwicket to take New Zealand to 64/3 after nine

Live Cricket Score of India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 5th T20I, Mount Maunganui, February 2 Match Time

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 5th T20I between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The final T20I of this five match series between India and New Zealand is here. India have coasted to a 4-0 series lead and there isn’t even an iota of doubt as to what is on their mind – a 5-0 whitewash of the Kiwis, on their soil. Talk about a dominating touring side. With back-to-back Super Over losses, New Zealand don’t have much of a choice than to hope not to choke a chase, provided they bat second and not push the match into the deciding over.

With the likely return of Kane Williamson, the hosts’ middle order could expect some solidity, and with Colin Munro and Tim Siefert putting up half-centuries in the previous match, the batting is beginning to look good. For India it may be the time to keep trying their bench strength. Rishabh Pant was surprisingly left out of the dead rubber, but India may want to give the youngster a chance to regain his confidence.