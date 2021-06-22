IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS WTC Final DAY 5 UPDATES

India went to stumps at 64/2 on the fifth day of the World Test Championship final on Tuesday and will enter the reserve day on Wednesday with a lead of 32 over New Zealand. Openers Shubman Gill – 8 off 33 balls – and Rohit Sharma – 30 off 81 balls – were both dismissed by pace bowler Tim Southee. Skipper Virat Kohli (8 off 12 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12 off 55 balls) were unbeaten at the draw of stumps. Earlier, New Zealand could eke out only a 32-run lead in the first innings as India, powered by pacer Mohammed Shami's four-wicket haul (4/76), dismissed the Kiwis for 249 on the fifth day of the rain-hit World Test Championship final here on Tuesday.