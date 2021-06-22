IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS WTC Final DAY 5 UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, IND vs NZ Streaming Online, India vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS WTC Final updates here. Here’s the cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs NZ WTC Final cricket updates here. India went to stumps at 64/2 on the fifth day of the World Test Championship final on Tuesday and will enter the reserve day on Wednesday with a lead of 32 over New Zealand. Openers Shubman Gill – 8 off 33 balls – and Rohit Sharma – 30 off 81 balls – were both dismissed by pace bowler Tim Southee. Skipper Virat Kohli (8 off 12 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12 off 55 balls) were unbeaten at the draw of stumps. Earlier, New Zealand could eke out only a 32-run lead in the first innings as India, powered by pacer Mohammed Shami’s four-wicket haul (4/76), dismissed the Kiwis for 249 on the fifth day of the rain-hit World Test Championship final here on Tuesday. (SCORECARD) (LIVE DAY 6 – IND vs NZ) Also Read - LIVE WTC Final IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Today Test Day 6 Updates: Pujara-Kohli Fall Cheaply; Jamieson Double Puts New Zealand on Top vs India

    Williamson, Shami & Southee Set up Intriguing Final Day!

    Live WTC Final Cricket Updates IND vs NZ: In reply, India started off solidly but now has both their openers back in the hut. They lead by 32 and still have 8 wickets in hand. We believe they will try to bat time on Wednesday first, then analyze their position and think how to go about it. For New Zealand, their chances of winning this game are a lot more than their opponent’s. They will not only need to pick wickets but also restrict the run-flow. The reserve day which is Day 6 could prove to be an exciting one. Do join us for all the action. Till then, goodbye and take care!

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score and Updates: The day was filled with twists and turns though. It was the Kiwis who started off nicely without losing a wicket in the first hour. India then fought back strongly and restricted New Zealand to 135 for 5. The Kiwi lower-order then along with their skipper counter-attacked and helped them gain a small lead. In reply, India started off solidly but now has both their openers back in the hut. They lead by 32 and still have 8 wickets in hand. We believe they will try to bat time on Wednesday first, then analyze their position and think how to go about it.

    STUMPS in SOUTHAMPTON!

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: Low full toss on middle from Kyle Jamieson, Virat Kohli drives it towards mid-on. India lead by 32 runs. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 5. A hard-fought day of cricket comes to an end. After its end, one just believes this game is heading towards a draw unless the Kiwi bowlers once again run through the Indian batting lineup in the first session of Day 6. India 64/2 & 217, lead New Zealand (249) by 32 Runs | Rohit 30; Southee 2/17

    Southee Strikes, Rohit ‘Back in The Hut’

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates WTC Final: OUT! Tim Southee removes Rohit Sharma for 30. What have you done Rohit? Southee traps him beautifully! Massive wicket for India. Rohit shoulders arms to a ball that nips in and is given LBW. Southee bowling outswingers, this one swung back in, Sharma raises his blade as he chooses not to play. The ball came back in sharply, however, and struck the front pad. He knew it straight away that this was out. Southee pleads for an LBW and the umpire does not hesitate to raise his finger. Sharma has a chat with Pujara to take the review but decides not to. A complete misjudgment from Rohit Sharma and he walks back into the hut. India 51/2 & 217, lead New Zealand (249) by 19 Runs

    Live Cricket Score Today WTC Final LIVE FOUR! Pitches it down the leg, Pujara takes all the time in the world before flicking it towards fine leg. Jamieson came running across and did all the hard work to stop the boundary, but couldn’t do so. A boundary for Cheteshwar Pujara. IND 51/1 & 217, lead NZ (249) by 19 runs.

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score and Updates: A single eventually! On middle from Kyle Jamieson, this is worked towards mid-on. Rohit Sharma wants a run but Cheteshwar Pujara waits, he sees it beats the dive and then takes it. India 42/1 & 217, lead New Zealand (249) by 10 Runs

    Live WTC Final Cricket Updates IND vs NZ: FOUR! Delightful stroke from Pujara! Lovely. Full and on middle from Trent Boult, this is driven nicely past the mid-on fielder, and this races away to the fence. India 39/1 & 217, lead New Zealand (249) by 7 Runs