IND vs NZ  WTC Final MATCH HIGHLIGHTS And CRICKET UPDATES

New Zealand are Test cricket's official world champions as they beat India in the WTC Final in Southampton to clinch only their second ICC trophy in cricket history. Chasing a target of 139 in 53 overs, New Zealand rode on superb knocks from captain Kane Williamson (52*) and Ross Taylor (47*) to win the ICC World Test Championship Final by 8 wickets at the Rose Bowl on Day 6. Notably, the WTC Final was marred by bad weather and rain throughout the match, with Day 1 and 4 getting washed out without a ball being bowled which is why it went to the reserve day. The Black Caps were outstanding with the ball in the first session on the reserve day which turned the tide in their favour as India got bowled out for a disappointing 170 in their second innings in good batting conditions, after resuming on their overnight score of 64 for 2.

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates WTC FINAL LIVE: Kane Williamson says it is a special feeling, he thanks Virat and his team and he is proud of the heart his team showed to win the game. Adds it is a huge moment for his country, he has been there for a short while but they have put in a lot of hard work and this will be celebrated and remembered. Mentions they do not have the stars but they have quality players and they held strong in this game and they had to. Adds no one had the upper hand for a long time but it was a really good last day for them. Ends by saying it was tough, they did not give them much and it was tough going but the batters showed a lot of heart and the lead was very important in the first innings. Finishes by saying Ross Taylor is always calm and it is good to be in a partnership with him. Says Watling is an amazing player, rises to the occasion when his side is in trouble and it is an end of a superb career.

    Life Comes to a Full Circle For NEW ZEALAND

    Well deserved, New Zealand!

    WTC Final Live Cricket Updates IND vs NZ: The New Zealand players are ready near the trophy, waiting for their skipper to come and lift it. Here comes Williamson and he does so. Very well deserved. A fitting end to Watling’s career. With that, the coverage of this Final also comes to an end. Hope you enjoyed our company. Cricketing action though does not end, there is a T20I game going on between Sri Lanka and England. You can catch all the action by switching tabs. Till then, take care and goodbye!

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ LIVE: Virat Kohli starts by congratulating New Zealand and feels they put in a massive effort to squeeze a result and they deserved it. Adds it was difficult to get momentum on Day 3, they did well with the ball but then the Kiwi bowlers did really well and put a lot of pressure on them and they were 30 to 40 runs short. Adds they need to have a fast-bowling all-rounder but he feels this is their best side and had there been more game time, the spinners might have had more of a say. Also says Jamieson is a quality cricketer and is good with both bat and ball, he has the same attitude in franchise cricket too and is a really good player. Ends by saying this tournament is great for the game, Test cricket is the heartbeat of cricket and it is a great move and it is only going to get more exciting. Finishes by saying they are looking forward for the next series.

    ‘A Star is Born’ – KYLE JAMIESON!

    IND vs NZ LIVE CRICKET SCORE WTC FINAL LIVE: Kyle Jamieson, Man of the Match, says it is a massive moment in his career and to be standing up there is pretty surreal. Mentions they wanted to see how things pan out in the first hour, they wanted to land the ball in the right areas and see what happens against a quality Indian batting line-up. Adds it is good to have the ball in hand it is even better to get a couple of wickets. States he is pleased to get Virat twice, he is pleased to have spent time with him in the Indian T20 League and it was a joy to play against him here.

    India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ross Taylor says he is proud of the way the team fought. Adds Kane has been sensational. Adds this is a big highlight in his career and he thanks for their support and he hopes they have made them proud. Mentions it wasn’t easy to start but it got easier, the Indians never gave up and put a lot of pressure on them but he is happy they get over the line. Adds he is pleased he could see it till the end. Also says the 2019 WC was tough to digest but he ja pleased they could win this.

    ‘Seasoned Campaigners Rising up to The Occasion’

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: The Blackcaps are well-deserved winners one has to say. They won the toss on Day 2 after the first being washed out and elected to bowl, they weren’t at their best as India dominated Day 2 but they came roaring back on Day 3. From 2 down for around 150, they bundled India out for just under 220. Jamieson was the star with a fifer. Then with the bat, they went about things slowly, Conway set things up at the start with a fifty. There was a mini-collapse in between but their skipper along with the tail helped his side take a lead. A slender one but still a handy lead.