IND vs NZ WTC Final MATCH HIGHLIGHTS And CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 6 from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, IND vs NZ Streaming Hotstar JIOTV, India vs New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS WTC Final updates here. Here's the cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs NZ WTC Final cricket updates here. New Zealand are Test cricket's official world champions as they beat India in the WTC Final in Southampton to clinch only their second ICC trophy in cricket history. Chasing a target of 139 in 53 overs, New Zealand rode on superb knocks from captain Kane Williamson (52*) and Ross Taylor (47*) to win the ICC World Test Championship Final by 8 wickets at the Rose Bowl on Day 6. Notably, the WTC Final was marred by bad weather and rain throughout the match, with Day 1 and 4 getting washed out without a ball being bowled which is why it went to the reserve day. The Black Caps were outstanding with the ball in the first session on the reserve day which turned the tide in their favour as India got bowled out for a disappointing 170 in their second innings in good batting conditions, after resuming on their overnight score of 64 for 2.(SCORECARD)