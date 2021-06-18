IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS WTC Final CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Score Today, WTC final Score, New Zealand vs India Score and updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. The eagerly-awaited opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was rained out on Friday, which is set to bring the reserve day into the equation. As per ICC playing conditions guidelines for the WTC final, if required the reserve sixth day can now come into effect with six hours of play lost on Day 1 itself. There was forecast of rain and thundershowers and the heavens opened up last evening with relentless downpour continuing till afternoon. With puddles forming throughout the outfield, even the best drainage system couldn’t have possibly forced some action on an opening day. Umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth, after multiple inspections, called off the game at 7:30 pm IST. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Cricket Score and WTC Final Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Wife, Actress Anushka Sharma Reacts After Rain Washes Out Day 1 of WTC Final at Southampton