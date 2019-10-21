Live Updates

  • 5:16 PM IST

    STUMPS. South Africa have managed to push the game into the fourth day. But India just need two more wickets to complete the series clean sweep. An excellent day in the field for India. They took 16 wickets on the third day.

  • 4:59 PM IST

    GONE! Eight down! Will this match finish today? R Ashwin comes over the wicket, bowl a little slow, entice Rabada to have a crack and he obliges. Mistimes it and Ravindra Jadeja takes an easy catch.

  • 4:52 PM IST

    WICKET. Piedt perishes. The dance down the track goes horribly wrong. Ravindra Jadeja disturbs the timber as Piedt looks to slog it over the mid-wicket but misses it completely. The ball goes on to hit the leg stump. India three wickets away from a clean sweep.

  • 4:25 PM IST

    RUN OUT! Brilliant work in the field from Shahbaz Nadeem. Charges in, collects it cleanly and hits the stumps at the non-striker’s end. Top work to end Linde’s vigil. South Africa six down.

  • 4:07 PM IST

    Saha looks to be in some pain here. The Indian physio is out in the middle to attend Saha. Oh dear, Saha is walking off the field. Rishabh Pant will come out to keep wickets.

  • 3:41 PM IST

    Update on Dean Elgar: He will not bat again in this Test and Theunis de Bruyn is named Elgar’s concussion substitute.

  • 3:27 PM IST

    OUT! Five down! Plumb in front. Second wicket for Umesh Yadav. Klaasen is the latest casualty to make his way back to the pavilion. Brilliant delivery from Umesh though. Good length ball on the off stump line, angling in to the batsman, Klaasen looks to flick it towards the leg side but gets hit on the pads. The Indian players appeal and Nigel Llong gives it out immediately.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    FOUR! Shot! Beautiful shot from Linde. He gets off the mark with a boundary. Short ball way outside off, George stands back and punches this towards the cover region for a four.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score: The play resumes after tea-break. And Dean Elgar has retired hurt. George Linde comes out to bat. Umesh Yadav to complete his over. Score 26/4 in 9.3 overs

  • 2:40 PM IST

    Elgar cops a Nasty blow! Umesh Yadav bowls it short and Elgar takes his eyes away from the ball and gets hit on the helmet. He goes down. The players converge around him. And the umpire call for an early tea.

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score

Now, on both the days, rain arrived in the final session. That can happen on Day 3 too. With rain around the corner on all three days, the Indians would look to bundle the visitors quickly and think of forcing a follow-on. The way the Indian bowlers are bowling, that is possible too. What about the remaining South African batters. Faf du Plessis will have to lead from the front if he wants his side to give any fight to the Indians. He will hope to get help from others around him too.

Ajinkya Rahane joins Kartik for an interview. He starts by saying that he is happy with his performance. States that him and Rohit wanted to see off the first half hour of the first session. Talking about his ton, Rahane says that he was feeling well and wanted to counter-attack post Lunch. Adds that the partnership between the two was very important. On beind asked about his cover drives, Rahane points out that his flick between mid-wicket and mid on is his favuirte shot. On the pitch, Rahane says that the ball kept low early on. Points that if the bowlers can bowl wicket-to-wicket, things won’t be easy for the batters. Talking about the two wickets the Indians got, Rahane says that it was amazing to see the pacers get wickets on bouncers.

The South African bowlers looked helpless against Rohit and Rahane. None of them trouble the duo. Once Rohit was dismissed, their bowlers managed to stem the run flow. George Linde got four on debut but not before getting stick from Umesh Yadav.

What happened before that? Ajinkya Rahane raked up a Test ton at home. Rohit Sharma brought up his maiden double ton. Runs kept coming as Jadeja got to his half ton before getting out. Umesh Yadav came, he hammered Linde for 5 sixes in 8 balls before perishing. Kohli eventually declared the Indian innings for 497 runs.

But not before the Indian bowlers, Shami and Yadav have managed to send the two Saffa openers packing. There could’ve been more casualties but due to bad light, Kohli had to take the pacers off. And then, after just three more overs, the light deteriorated further and the umpires decided to stop play.

 