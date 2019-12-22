Live Updates

  • 9:40 PM IST

    THAT’S IT! Keemo Paul has overstepped, dramatic finish but India end up on the winning side, they win the match by 4 wickets and seal the series 2-1. Credit to the Men in Blue, they were pushed by the West Indies, but have emerged victorious in what was a nail-bitter.

  • 9:34 PM IST

    A six and a boundary to follow up of Sheldon Cottrell, Shardul Thakur has almost seen India to victory. 2 overs to go, India need 7 runs to win (Jadeja 33, Thakur 17)

  • 9:28 PM IST

    8 runs from that Keemo Paul over, India need 22 from the last 3 overs (Jadeja 31, Shardul Thakur 6)

  • 9:24 PM IST

    BOWLED HIM! Stunned silence across the Barabati Stadium, the Indian captain Virat Kohli has inside edged it back onto the stumps, he departs for 85, Keemo Paul is ecstatic! India now need 30 from 23 balls.

  • 9:20 PM IST

    India vs West Indies, Live Score: 4 overs left, India need 30 runs to win (Kohli 85, Jadeja 29)

  • 9:16 PM IST

    IND vs WI LIVE: The equation now is India need 38 runs from the last 5 overs (Kohli 83, Jadeja 23). The 50-run partnership is up between the two. This is going to be a close finish.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    Right then! Kohli is 79 off 73 and giving him company is Ravindra Jadeja. Seven overs remain and India need 52 off 42. Will this go down the wire? Seems so. West Indies want a wicket, preferably Kohli.

  • 8:50 PM IST
    BOWLED HIM! Full and straight from Cotrell and Kedar Jadhav is all over it. India 234/5 as the equation tightens
  • 8:38 PM IST

    Timber! West Indies continue to chip away. Rishabh Pant plays on and this game is wide open. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has completed a run a ball FIFTY. He is the key for India if they want to pull it off. Need another 106 off 80 balls

  • 8:24 PM IST

    WICKET! West Indies get another one. Shreyas Iyer’s half-hearted pull shot lands in Alzarri Joseph’s hands, who takes a fine running, diving catch. For a moment there, the umpires seemed like going upstairs to refer the decision but eventually decided to give Iyer out. India lose their third for 188

Match Updates: India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, Cuttack

India have everything going their way as they head into the third and final ODI against the West Indies on Sunday eyeing a 10th straight bilateral series win over the Caribbean side.

The West Indies took the home side by surprise in the opening ODI in Chennai to go one-up in the three-match series. But India, riding an all-round display, came back strongly to restore parity in the second match. Barring a rare duck from skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian top-order fired in unison at Visakhapatnam, before hat-trick hero Kuldeep Yadav sliced through the West Indies line-up for a comprehensive 107-run victory.

Kieron Pollard’s team had no hesitation in chasing after winning the toss in the first two ODIs but come Sunday, the teams will be thinking twice before bowling second keeping the dew factor in mind. The West Indies, at the same time, will be keen to end a 13-year long wait to win against India in a bilateral ODI series. While the hosts, who lost to Australia 2-3 in their last bilateral series in March, will have their reputation at stake.

They have not lost two consecutive bilateral ODI series at home in the last 15 years. The last time an ODI was played here more than two years ago, India had pipped England by 15 runs while defending an imposing 382.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shradul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (capt), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.